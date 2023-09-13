On Saturday, September 2, the 18th Annual Card For Kids Show was held at the Preston Town Hall. On a beautiful late summer day, the enthusiasm was high and a fun-filled day was had by all. With many new faces, collectors came from all over the region as a new generation has arrived.

Student collectors came from Preston (Will Reuter, Michael Thoma), Camanche (Jacoby Sampson, Jakob Tucker, Vinnie Srp and Ben Srp), Bellevue (Stallyn Myers, Jake Putman, Lincoln Watkins, Bentley Watkins, Emerson Watkins, and Sawyer Watkins), Dubuque (Aren Anthony & Reid Becker), Delwood (Logan McAvan), and Andrew (Mason Schoop).