On Saturday, September 2, the 18th Annual Card For Kids Show was held at the Preston Town Hall. On a beautiful late summer day, the enthusiasm was high and a fun-filled day was had by all. With many new faces, collectors came from all over the region as a new generation has arrived.
Student collectors came from Preston (Will Reuter, Michael Thoma), Camanche (Jacoby Sampson, Jakob Tucker, Vinnie Srp and Ben Srp), Bellevue (Stallyn Myers, Jake Putman, Lincoln Watkins, Bentley Watkins, Emerson Watkins, and Sawyer Watkins), Dubuque (Aren Anthony & Reid Becker), Delwood (Logan McAvan), and Andrew (Mason Schoop).
Each student participant at Cards For Kids was sent home with at least a $40 door prize, including a blaster box of baseball, football, basketball, or Pokemon cards, McDonald’s gift certificate, package of top-loaders, and penny sleeves. The Grand Prize winner was Ben Srp (2023 Topps Baseball factory set, Shaquille O'Neal bobblehead, 2021 Flash autographed cards, 2022 Topps Chrome McDonald's basketball blaster box, and numerous MLB, NBA, and NFL rookie cards). Runner-up winners were Jake Putman (1989 Upper Deck Baseball Complete Set, 2023 SAGE football blaster box, Tiger Woods bobblehead, and numerous MLB, NBA, and NFL rookie cards), and Emerson Watkins (1990 Action Packed Football Complete Set, 2022 Topps Chrome McDonald's basketball blaster box, 2005 Paul Konerko World Series bobblehead, and numerous MLB, NBA, and NFL rookie cards). We also had a "second chance" drawing for a 2023 Topps Chrome baseball blaster box for collectors not in the Top 3 drawing, which was won by Reid Becker.
It's funny how things find a way of working out. A couple of weeks ago we only had 2 student exhibitors signed up for this show, and I was really considering shutting down Cards For Kids. With the help of local schools, Dave Orr advertising at his shop in Dubuque, FaceBook postings by my wife, and word of mouth, we quickly pulled in 16 kids for the show. What a turnout!!! This is really encouraging considering that most of the exhibitors have never participated in Cards For Kids. It looks to be a strong presence moving forward. This is obviously a new generation of collectors and they brought the same enthusiasm and excitement of groups from the past. The first generation started in 2006 when the show was in Andrew and was known as the Card Collector's Show. In 2010, the show moved to Preston and was officially known as Cards For Kids. A group of my son Casey's friends started to form at that time along with some students from Northeast and Andrew. In 2012, we were fortunate enough to have Matt Garrett bring his boys to the show from Dubuque, which eventually led to him creating the Loras Cards For Kids show every February. We reached our highest participation in 2017 and 2018 (25 each year) with my son Luke's friends and kids from all over eastern Iowa (with even Kenny from Wisconsin regularly) attending. With no show occurring in 2020 due to Covid, Adam Reuter's (co-organizer) sons influenced the next generation for the next couple of years to this point. Here we are at 2023, and Cards For Kids appears to be as strong as ever!.
Thank you to the following people or organizations that donated this year : Tri-State Baseball Cards & Shows (Dubuque), Preston Lion's Club, Geno's, Preston Times, Heritage Mutual Insurance, Associated Insurance Counselors, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Clinton National Bank, Oly’s Garage, Downtown Pub & Grill, Jesse's Automotive, Preston Country Store, Maquoketa State Bank, Bender's Foods, Walmart (Maquoketa), and McDonald’s (Maquoketa). We also had some private donations from Beth Hayward (in remembrance of her brother Allan) and Terry Wisely (Dubuque). Every year the surrounding community is extremely supportive of this educational venture. In part, the donations fund the prizes and student exhibitors really look forward to the drawings. Your assistance makes the show a success, and your support is thoroughly appreciated. I commonly hear from kids how the prizes are “the best part of the show”!
I would also like to thank the following people for their assistance running the card show : Adam Reuter (co- organizer), Lindsey Reuter and Blake Reuter, Melissa Reuter (being "the real" draw), Caroline Bredekamp (pictures), and Terry & Bonnie Reuter (for telling Santa Claus to always bring the best baseball cards). This has always been a family event and I was super-excited to have my first grandchild, Crüe Daniel Reuter, in our presence. I started this card show for the sake of my oldest son Casey, and it's really something special to see things come full circle. Hopefully someday Casey will bring Crüe to this show. Of course, I would like to thank all of the kids for being part of the card show. If they don’t come out and participate, then everyone’s cards stay in a box unseen and untouched for another year. Instead their collections are the spark that sets this event in motion. Without younger hobbyists, the investment of card-collecting will not continue. This is a kid’s hobby and should be treated as such.
Moving forward, the Loras Cards For Kids has been scheduled for February 24th, 2024. If any student exhibitors would like to go and need a ride I can assist you with transportation. In addition, last spring I started a Collector's Club after school every other Wednesday at Bellevue High School for any students within the district at least in 5th grade. No money is allowed to be exchanged, and it is a Grade-Trade-Swap event. It pretty simple to set up and if any other school districts would be interested in starting something similar, please reach out to me. As a side note, I would like to thank Jeremy Schoop for assisting with the Collector's Club while I tend to my spring coaching duties. Otherwise, keep collecting cards..........and memories!
