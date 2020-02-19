There’s a new Children’s Librarian on staff here in Bellevue, and she is on a mission. And that mission is to get kids to experience the joy of reading.
“I want to challenge everyone to go on a new adventure by reading a book,” said Toni Muller, who started her new position at the Bellevue Public Library a couple weeks ago. “I want them to put down their ipads and iphones and open up a book. I also want to create a warm and happy atmosphere in which children can use their imagination.”
Muller, who served as the Children’s Librarian at the Ross and Elizabeth Batey Public Library in Monticello for many decades, recently moved to Otter Creek where she is an in-home caregiver.
“I wanted something to challenge me – something in which I could use my experience,” she said. “So when I saw the ad in the Bellevue Herald-Leader, I thought this could be it. I decided to apply, and here I am.”
Muller said she wants to beef up the children’s library and host more fun programs there.
One of the programs coming up that she is facilitating is Dr. Seuss Day, on Monday, March 2, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
“We will be serving ‘Moose Juice’ and ‘Goose Juice’ to all the youngsters, as well as reading from Dr. Seuss books,” said Muller. “So we want to invite everyone, as it will be a fun and interesting program.”
As well as her role as Children’s Librarian in Bellevue, Muller said she wants to get involved in the community, and has already started that process, volunteering to read to the youngsters at St. Joseph’s Daycare, as well as reading to the residents of Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa.
In her spare time, Muller enjoys quilting, arts and crafts as well as cooking.
“The Bellevue community, and this library you have are just fantastic,” said Muller, a widow, who has four grown children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. “I’m looking forward to all the reading programs, interacting with youngsters and will do my best to inspire them to read.”
