The Ohnward Fine Arts Center will welcome “The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show” on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m.
Award-winning country artist Alan Turner will recreate memorable magic, taking the audience on a musical journey through the career of Kenny Rogers. The American icon sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, and had 24 number-one hits including “The Gambler”, “Lady”, “Islands in the Stream”, “Lucille” and “She Believes in Me”. The stage production will feature a full band for this nostalgic concert.
Alan Turner is a Nashville recording artist, recently signed by MC1 Nashville/Sony-Orchard. Alan tours with his Steel Horse Band, and his songs may be heard on over 1,000 AM/FM radio stations in the United States and Europe, and 60,000 Touchtune Jukeboxes nationally. His music videos are shown on The Country Network, CMT and other family-friendly networks in the United States.
Turner found his love of music at a young age, fostered by both of his parents. His mother taught him to read music and play the piano, and his father was a singer/songwriter.
Tickets For “The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show” may be purchased online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com, or at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center (call 563-652-9815 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Bank locations in Maquoketa, and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue. Advance tickets are $22 for adults and $13 for students. At the door, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
The show runs approximately two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
