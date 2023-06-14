Alan Turner

The Ohnward Fine Arts Center will welcome “The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny  Rogers Tribute Show” on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m.

Award-winning country artist Alan Turner will recreate memorable magic, taking the audience on a musical journey through the career of Kenny Rogers. The American icon sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, and had 24 number-one hits including “The Gambler”, “Lady”, “Islands in the Stream”, “Lucille” and “She Believes in Me”. The stage production will feature a full band for this nostalgic concert.