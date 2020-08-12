Seventy-five years ago this week in Bellevue, the headlines in this local newspaper delivered the news of one of the most important events of the 20th century.
Most local readers were extremely happy and joyous as was evidenced by the planned celebrations and patriotic messages, but some were perhaps a bit shocked at the same time.
On August 6, 1945, during World War II (1939-45), an American B-29 bomber dropped the world’s first deployed atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The explosion immediately killed an estimated 80,000 people; tens of thousands more would later die of radiation exposure. Three days later, a second B-29 dropped another A-bomb on Nagasaki, killing an estimated 40,000 people. In the weeks and months that followed, tens of thousands more in both cities would die from exposure to radiation and the nuclear fallout.
As a result, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s unconditional surrender in World War II in a radio address on August 15, citing the devastating power of “a new and most cruel bomb.”
The news made the front pages of the Bellevue Herald and Bellevue Leader newspapers in the August 16 editions, with banner headlines saying ‘War is Over.’
Lester Michels of Bellevue, who served in World War II fighting against the Nazis, remembers hearing the that the war was finally over.
Michels served with the U.S. Army’s 75th Infantry Division 290th Battalion as a machine gunner. He was in both France and Germany for nearly 18 months, starting on the winter of 1944.
He was still stationed in France when the news came.
“At the time, I thought it was the best thing that ever happened,” said Michels, who is now 96. “We were very happy and celebrated as much as we could, but for the most part, we had to keep quiet, as we were still on active duty.”
In Bellevue at the time in August of 1945, a handful of local soldiers had been serving in the Pacific Theatre against Japan around the time the first atomic bomb was used.
In fact, in the Aug. 23 issue, one St. Donatus seaman was highlighted in a story about how his ship was under attack by 17 Japanese fighter planes on the same day Japan had signed the documents of surrender.
Seaman Second Class Eldon Herrig, 19, who was aboard the U.S.S. Deede, which was escorting a fleet of fuel tankers carrying two million gallons of high octane gas and diesel oil, told it this way in a letter home.
“For weeks, we cruised outside Japan ready to go in, but orders were changed,” wrote Herrig. “The day Japan surrendered, we were under attack by 17 enemy planes. We had orders about 7 a.m. that they had accepted the terms of surrender, but about noon the 17 craft attacked the 3rd fleet. We sent up a bunch of planes to intercept them and most of them were shot down. They didn’t have a chance. Admiral Halsey sent a message to Japan saying, ‘If you Japs keep sending the, we’ll keep shooting them down.’”
Others from the Bellevue area who made the newspaper at the time included Pfc. Alvin Haiar, who received the Bronze Star posthumously. He had been killed on Okinawa.
Corporal Joseph Schulte of Bellevue was a witness to a Japanese delegation prior to the signing of surrender papers. Stationed at Ie Shima, he wrote home to tell of the account, which was published in the Bellevue Leader a few weeks later.
“Today, (Aug. 19) was quite an event on the island. The reason for this is that the Japanese diplomats landed here on their way to Manila to sign the peace treaty. They landed shortly after dinner in two planes,” wrote Schulte in a letter home to Bellevue. “I got a fairly good look at the diplomats as they went from the Japanese plane to the American plane, The pilots and crews stayed on this island while the diplomats are in Manila. I got several pictures of the planes. I was also within 20 feet of the Jap pilots. I also took some pictures of Ernie Pyle’s monument.”
In an issue of the Bellevue Herald around the same time, large full-page advertisements saluting American soldiers were placed; and a half-page ad touted of a local celebration.
“Since Germany and Japan have laid down their arms, Bellevue will celebrate,” read the ad copy. “Harold Goetz, president of the Chamber of Commerce; Honorable Mayor Bittner, the American Legion boys and the boys of World War II are in high gear – and well greased—the lid will be off for that day. The Legionaires and their wives are especially invited.”
Lead up to the surrender of Japan and Germany
Even before the outbreak of war in 1939, a group of American scientists—many of them refugees from fascist regimes in Europe—became concerned with nuclear weapons research being conducted in Nazi Germany. In 1940, the U.S. government began funding its own atomic weapons development program, which came under the joint responsibility of the Office of Scientific Research and Development and the War Department after the U.S. entry into World War II.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked with spearheading the construction of the vast facilities necessary for the top-secret program, codenamed “The Manhattan Project” (for the engineering corps’ Manhattan district).
Over the next several years, the program’s scientists worked on producing the key materials for nuclear fission—uranium-235 and plutonium (Pu-239). They sent them to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where a team led by J. Robert Oppenheimer worked to turn these materials into a workable atomic bomb. Early on the morning of July 16, 1945, the Manhattan Project held its first successful test of an atomic device—a plutonium bomb—at the Trinity test site at Alamogordo, New Mexico.
By the time of the Trinity test, the Allied powers had already defeated Germany in Europe. Japan, however, vowed to fight to the bitter end in the Pacific, despite clear indications (as early as 1944) that they had little chance of winning. In fact, between mid-April 1945 -- when President Harry Truman took office -- and mid-July, Japanese forces inflicted Allied casualties totaling nearly half those suffered in three full years of war in the Pacific, proving that Japan had become even more deadly when faced with defeat. In late July, Japan’s militarist government rejected the Allied demand for surrender put forth in the Potsdam Declaration, which threatened the Japanese with “prompt and utter destruction” if they refused.
General Douglas MacArthur and other top military commanders favored continuing the conventional bombing of Japan already in effect and following up with a massive invasion, codenamed “Operation Downfall.”
They advised Truman that such an invasion would result in U.S. casualties of up to 1 million. In order to avoid such a high casualty rate, Truman decided–over the moral reservations of Secretary of War Henry Stimson, General Dwight Eisenhower and a number of the Manhattan Project scientists–to use the atomic bomb in the hopes of bringing the war to a quick end. Proponents of the A-bomb—such as James Byrnes, Truman’s secretary of state—believed that its devastating power would not only end the war, but also put the U.S. in a dominant position to determine the course of the postwar world.
'Little Boy' and 'Fat Man' Are Dropped
Hiroshima, a manufacturing center of some 350,000 people located about 500 miles from Tokyo, was selected as the first target. After arriving at the U.S. base on the Pacific island of Tinian, the more than 9,000-pound uranium-235 bomb was loaded aboard a modified B-29 bomber christened Enola Gay (after the mother of its pilot, Colonel Paul Tibbets). The plane dropped the bomb—known as “Little Boy”—by parachute at 8:15 in the morning, and it exploded 2,000 feet above Hiroshima in a blast equal to 12-15,000 tons of TNT, destroying five square miles of the city.
Hiroshima’s devastation failed to elicit immediate Japanese surrender, however, and on August 9 Major Charles Sweeney flew another B-29 bomber, Bockscar, from Tinian. Thick clouds over the primary target, the city of Kokura, drove Sweeney to a secondary target, Nagasaki, where the plutonium bomb “Fat Man” was dropped at 11:02 that morning. More powerful than the one used at Hiroshima, the bomb weighed nearly 10,000 pounds and was built to produce a 22-kiloton blast. The topography of Nagasaki, which was nestled in narrow valleys between mountains, reduced the bomb’s effect, limiting the destruction to 2.6 square miles.
At noon on August 15, 1945 (Japanese time), Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s surrender in a radio broadcast. The news spread quickly, and “Victory in Japan” or “V-J Day” celebrations broke out across the United States and other Allied nations. The formal surrender agreement was signed on September 2, aboard the U.S. battleship Missouri, anchored in Tokyo Bay.
Because of the extent of the devastation and chaos—including the fact that much of the two cities' infrastructure was wiped out—exact death tolls from the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain unknown. However, it's estimated roughly 70,000 to 135,000 people died in Hiroshima and 60,000 to 80,000 people died in Nagasaki, both from acute exposure to the blasts and from long-term side effects of radiation.
