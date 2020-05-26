In a Facebook post sent out by the City of Bellevue the following information was shared in regards to the Bellevue Municipal Pool and the possibility of it's opening for the 2020 season.
Please read below.
2020 BELLEVUE MUNICIPAL POOL
Due to COVID-19, the City Council has NOT made a decision on opening up or closing the pool this summer.
Here are some facts:
🏊♀️ The Governor has not allowed pools to open to the general public; lap swimming and swimming lessons are allowed with socially distant restrictions in place along with bath houses remaining closed.
🏊♀️ If the pool can fully legally open, then Council is waiting to see what guidelines are put in place to determine if our small pool can even open up and follow such guidelines.
🏊♀️ The pool will not open up on 6/1 as the financial commitment to clean and add chemicals has not begun. June swimming lessons will not take place due to the timing of prepping the pool.
🏊♀️ The Council will meet next in Special Session on 5/27 and 06/01, it is possible that a decision on opening or not opening the pool might be discussed depending if/when further guidelines are set by the state.
