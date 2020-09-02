It’s hard to decide where to start when telling the story of Glen “Red” Henton.
He’s probably best known as a world champion horseshoe pitcher who gained a listing for several years in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Another avocation that dates back to his high school days has been singing and entertaining in venues from live radio in Chicago to fairs, supper clubs and dances.
Nobody knows the tricks to Mississippi River catfish and walleye fishing in Bellevue better than Red.
That’s not to mention his overseas service during World War II, his years delivering the mail to his rural patrons, his years as president of the workers union at Clinton Engines, his effort that was instrumental in saving the Fulton church from the U.S. 61 expansion project, or an elopement to Missouri to marry 18-year-old Bernice Kokemuller, who became his wife of 62 years, life partner and mom of their two daughters.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, Red will celebrate yet another chapter in his adventure-filled life when he turns 100 years old.
Not bad for a guy who still lives on his own in his home on South Jones, still has a driver’s license and tools around town in his maroon minivan, fixes his own meals, takes no medications, and can still pull up any of his vast repertoire of corny jokes or a memory from decades ago.
Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 3 Red Henton Day in Maquoketa.
Several events have been planned, Due to COVID-19 restrictions most involve just family members.
Henton: The early years
Red was born Sept. 3, 1920, the youngest of three sons born to a couple named Shields. He was given the name F. J., after Dr. F. J. Swift, the longtime Maquoketa physician who delivered him.
“I don’t know exactly where I was born — in Fulton someplace, I think,” Red said during an interview.
The boys got off to a rough start in life.
“They didn’t pay close attention to us boys,” as Red says of his birth parents in “No Time for Boredom,” a book of recollections he published two years ago. Relatives became concerned about the situation. When his parents split up about the time his oldest brother Raymond was 3, brother Jim was 2 and Red was about a year old, their grandparents, Isaac “Man” and Mae Eastman, agreed to raise the two older boys, who kept their Shields family name. The Eastmans operated a grocery store in Fulton.
“My grandfather said I’ll take the two older boys, but I can’t take the younger one. He’s just too small for me. They were figuring out what orphans home they were going to put me in when my Aunt Nellie came forward and said, ‘I will take the little guy myself. And I won’t be a foster mother; I will adopt him legally.’”
Thus little F. J. Shields became Glen William Henton, the adopted son of George and Nellie Henton. It was a life-changing event.
In his book he reminisces about growing up with his brothers in Fulton in the 1920s and ’30s, the simple pleasures of going bare-footed, playing baseball and fishing in Farmers Creek during the summer, sleigh-riding in the winter and attending the country school located on a hill adjacent to the small community.
He doesn’t recall when he was first called “Red,” but it was a natural nickname.
“I had thick, bushy red hair. I was called ‘Carrot-top’ many times.”
Pitching ringers
His introduction to pitching horseshoes came during those childhood summers. Outside the Eastmans’ grocery store were a set of horseshoe stakes. Local horseshoe players would convene there in the evenings, often getting up a game.
“They’d always be there on Sundays, playing,” Red recalls. “There’d be a bunch of guys who were good horseshoe players. I watched them and I saw that the more ringers that some of those devils threw, the louder the applause was.
“I was about 6 years old. I got me an old pair of horseshoes off a horse. I drove two stakes in the ground and watched some of the turns they were throwing there and started playing right there. I got so I could throw ringers when I was 7 years old.
“I noticed that the more ringers I threw, the greater the applause was. They thought a little guy like that throwing ringers, that was quite a nice deal.”
He eventually gave up that “bent-up pair” of horseshoes when someone gave him a “boughten” pair of professional shoes. He recalled that when he was 14, he entered a competition held at the Maquoketa ballpark. Each entrant threw 100 horseshoes to see who corralled the most ringers.
“I’m not kidding you — I threw 100 horseshoes and had 94 ringers when I was 14 years old. I thought I could beat anybody in the world when I was 14, but I could never get out of Fulton. We didn’t have a car or anything,” Red explained.
It wasn’t until years later, “when I was maybe 35 or 40 years old,” that he went to Des Moines and entered the state tournament for the first time. He competed on the first day of the tournament, but then left after learning his birth mother had died.
“I had played all day on Saturday and won all my games. They had never seen me play before. They had good players in Iowa. They all asked, who the hell was that?”
He returned the next year, took the state championship and went on to win it 19 times.
From there he competed for the world championship “and I usually finished in the top eight or 10.” He was named the No. 1 horseshoe player in the United States in 1977. He was the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association Intermediate World Champion in 1985 and 1986 and was voted into the National Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame in 1987.
The game for which he is most remembered occurred in 1965, when he and Ray Martin of Philo, Illinois, were locked in a duel in the world tournament. The game continued for some 2½ hours before Red finally outlasted Martin, throwing 175 ringers to Martin’s 174. The feat was listed for several years in the Guinness Book of World Records for most ringers in a single game, a record that still stands.
He recalled that in 1973 he and Bernice embarked on an extended tour that included England, France, Italy, Capri and Africa and some horseshoe exhibitions and tournaments.
“We covered a lot of miles and saw a lot. They said we traveled a little more than the secretary of state. Along the way I taught a lot of people how to pronounce Maquoketa. They would ask, how in the world do you pronounce Maquoketa? I told them that all you have to do is swallow your palette twice and then sneeze.”
Jokes and tunes
Red’s interest in music and entertaining also began early. When he was in high school, he and his two brothers formed a band they named the Shields Brothers.
Red and Raymond played guitars and Jim purchased a bass.
“We could sing three-part harmony, just like the Sons of the Pioneers. They loved us,” he recalled. A booking company from Des Moines booked the brothers “and sent us all over the country doing fairs and shows. They booked us everywhere.” Along the way the trio cut several records, for which the brothers received about $250 in royalties while the booking company “took in hundreds.”
The brothers played on Chicago radio station WCFL, “The Voice of Labor,” and on Saturday nights on the WLS National Barn Dance, one of the first country music programs and a precursor to the Grand Ole Opry.
Later they formed the Oklahoma Cowboys that expanded to five pieces with Chip Collins on clarinet and “Shorty” Allen on accordion.
“That was a good outfit and a good sound. Everybody liked that cowboy music, that country music. Wherever we went, it was just packed. In Wisconsin, over in Illinois, you just couldn’t get in. It was the kind of music they wanted; they loved it.”
For many years, after Raymond and Jim moved on, Red played with a group that included Gil Strohmeyer of Preston, Harold Zeimet of Springbrook, Sam Herrig of LaMotte and Faye Moeller of Maquoketa playing bass.
Later Bernice joined her husband on keyboards while Red played guitar and harmonica. They began playing at area venues, notably the Rendezvous Supper Club in Maquoketa on Wednesday nights and the Heights Supper Club in Monticello on Thursday and Friday nights. Red also operated the Lakehurst Supper Club in Maquoketa for several years, playing there regularly.
He also has performed countless times at area nursing homes, assisted-living centers and the like.
The two women in his life
Red attributes his accomplishments to the support of the two women most important in his life: his mother, Nellie Henton, and his wife, Bernice.
He credits his mother for making a high school education possible.
“My grandfather didn’t have money enough to send my brothers to high school. There were no (school) buses then and you had to arrange your own transportation.
“But my mother, she made sure I was going to go to high school. It was hard times. She bought a Maytag washing machine and took in washing to make a little money so that I could go to high school. I took everything. What a wonderful thing. In my prayers I thank God for my mother every night.”
Red still remembers every detail when he first saw Bernice. They were both in vocal music in high school. He was in a boys quartet and as they were finishing a rehearsal one day, the girls sextet came into the room. Bernice was one of the members.
“When I saw her, I just went completely nuts,” he recalled. “She looked over at me and when I heard her sing, I thought, my God, she can sing, she knew music. I thought if I could ever get together with her, we could do music and we sure did.”
The romance blossomed and they talked of getting married. Red graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1938 and Bernice graduated in 1941, just two months before they were married. Knowing that her parents would disapprove of their daughter getting married at that young an age, they decided to elope to Kahoka, Missouri, just across the Iowa border.
Red recalled that after Bernice carted her big cedar hope chest down the stairs on the appointed day, he noted they were making a big decision and asked her if she was certain she wanted to go through with it.
“I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life,” he remembers her saying. “I wouldn’t carry that chest back up the stairs under any conditions.”
They were married on Aug. 30, 1941. December brought the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and by June of 1942, Red was in uniform for the U.S. Army-Air Force that sent him to the China-Burma-India Theater. He was there for 30 months as a member of the 490th Bomber Squadron. One of the members of his unit was a young radio repairman named Arnold Spielberg, who became the father of a certain famous movie producer and director. Red has recently visited by telephone with Steven Spielberg, who sent him some movie memorabilia, including a poster of “Saving Private Ryan,” autographed by him and star Tom Hanks.
Returning home from the war, Red was able to see for the first time his daughter Judy, who was by then 2 years old. Their second daughter, Nancy, came along about a year later.
Today the family includes five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, with another due at any time around his birthday.
Red worked for Clinton Engines for several years during its heyday. Bernice had gotten a job earlier as secretary to the sales manager. Red became head of the receiving department and before long headed the union that represented more than 2,000 workers. After four years at Clinton Engines, he was attracted to a rural mail carrier opportunity that came up at the Maquoketa post office and was hired. He delivered the mail to patrons on Rural Route 6 for 25 years until retirement.
“They gave me the worst route because I was the last one hired,” he recalled. “It was 49 miles and 19 miles of mud. The people were wonderful. When it was really bad, they’d say, don’t come down that road; I’ll meet you and pick up the mail. Finally after four or five years they got to improving the roads. Then they gave me a few more miles.”
He doesn’t get out on the river much anymore, but for many years, Red could be found on summer days in his flat-bottom fishing boat on the Mississippi River below the lock and dam in Bellevue, pulling in catfish or trolling for walleyes.
No telling of Red’s story would be complete without a mention of a few of the honors he’s received from the community. He was named grand marshal of the Jackson County Fair parade in 2003. The Maquoketa Rotary Club awarded him an honorary Paul Harris Fellowship. American Legion Timber City Post 75 honored him for 50 years of service and the O’Connor-Regenwether Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars gave him a life membership.
Fulton Community Church, where Red and his family will spend part of his birthday, has a special meaning. Red and Bernice played an instrumental role in raising funds and getting the now-123-year-old church building moved, saving it from demolition as part of the U.S. 61 four-lane expansion project in the 1990s, and getting it renovated.
Red has attended the church for more than 85 years. He and Bernice observed their 60th wedding anniversary there in 2001, just three years before Bernice passed away.
“I’ve always said without question, the good Lord has been good to me,” he observed.
