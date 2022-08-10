Editor’s Note: Bellevue’s Gloria Petesch, who researched the Bolte family over the past two years, recently brought this historical feature story to our attention, and supplied much of the information and photographs you will find here.
A young man named Henry Bolte once gained inspiration from watching the early air shows on the Mississippi River right here in Bellevue from around 1911 to 1914.
As a result, he went on to start his own aircraft company.
Bolte was responsible for a couple important advancements in the industry including what is believed to be among the first fuel injection systems used on an airplane, as well a ‘folding wing’ type of aircraft that could be more easily transported and stored.
He also flew celebrities like columnist, humorist, movie star and radio personality Will Rogers to their destinations in the 1920s, and in the 1930s would go on to collaborate with Howard Hughes.
The name ‘Bolte’ has pretty much died out in Jackson County, with only a few people remembering A. C. (Andy) Bolte of rural Andrew, the father of four daughters.
When asked about Heinrich Bolte, his uncle, Andy remembered playing with three young boys, his first cousins, but couldn’t remember their names or what became of the family.
Then there’s Fred Bolte of Ankeny, who had often wondered about his great grandfather Bolte, but didn’t even know his name, because his own father had died when he was but a young boy.
Fred’s nephew, who was driving a car with a ‘BOLTE’ license plate, was traveling on Interstate 80 and by chance met someone from Jackson County at a gas station.
Suddenly, Fred started searching diligently about possible Jackson County roots. In his childhood, Fred had lived in Newton, and later, Des Moines.
Fred started searching Jackson County history books, census records, church records and newspaper articles. His childhood home in Des Moines, and it’s unique location, along with vague memories, led him to discover a company called Bolte Aircraft Corporation of Des Moines.
Further searching led to the discovery that his great Uncle Henry Bolte was the founder and President of the company which was created after WWI.
The Ellis Jackson County History book stated that his great grandfather Heinrich C. Bolte had come to the U.S. in 1867, alone, to avoid conscription in the Kaiser’s Army.
Heinrich arrived in Iowa at Gordon’s Ferry, and went directly to Bellevue, where he secured a position as a master carpenter with H. Engleken.
He sent word to his parents, four brothers, and two sisters to join him in this new land of opportunities.
The Bolte family arrived at Gordon’s Ferry and as soon as Fred Bolte secured citizenship, bought the Simpson farm on the bluff overlooking Gordon’s Ferry. He immediately started a family business of selling stock and grains by the train car loads to Galena and the Chicago markets, son, Fred, moving to Galena, to take care of the sales.
Heinrich married a young woman, Frances Hoffman, of near his home place in Germany and who was then living in Bellevue.
The couple purchased a farm north of Andrew and began farming. They became the parents of four living children: three sons: Fred, Henry, and George, and a daughter, Hannah.
When oldest son, Fred graduated from eighth grade, Heinrich sold the farm to the Hankemeier family, and built a home in Bellevue, (believed to be Gloria Sagers), and returned to carpentry, specializing in homes, cabinetry, and large multifunctional barns, especially for his brothers and neighbors in the St. Donatus area.
He soon gained respect as a barn builder and also built homes. Many barns in the St. Donatus, La Motte and Bellevue areas were made by Heinrich Bolte and his brothers. Heinrich married and moved to a farm south of Cottonville.
When his oldest son, Henry, graduated from country school, he sold the farm to the Hankemeiers and moved to Bellevue, so his children could attend high school, (the present Bellevue Elementary School building).
At the time of his father’s death, 1900, son, Henry, was about 19, graduated from college, and he returned in the summer to visit his uncles and watch the early air shows on the Mississippi River next to Bellevue. In 1914 a demonstration flight was presented at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. It was a great attraction and people were eager to see this new mode of travel.
Henry joined others and found Newton and Des Moines had the people and resources to start a company, so he moved to that area, and made his dream become a reality.
Henry, started the Bolte Aircraft Corporation on what was then the south side of Des Moines. He and his family had a gracious home in a nearby upper scale neighborhood. Henry’s was one of the two largest companies in Des Moines. The building is still standing near 11th Street, and Grand Ave., west of the State Capitol.
According to an previous article from the State Historical of Iowa published in the Herald-Leader in 2019 called “100 Years of Aviation in Iowa,” the first powered airplane flight in the state occurred in May 1910.
That year, longer flights were made in June, and in October an air meet was held at Red Oak. Balloon ascensions, which had begun in 1845, continued. Parachutists performed.
The pendulum, however, swung toward airplanes. In Grinnell, Billy Robinson designed, built, and flew airplanes. Thousands who had been thrilled by balloons, airships, and gliders flocked to watch airplanes fly. Airports built at cities were often only grass strips.
Two flying clubs were formed in Des Moines. More airports were built, some private and others public. Dedication days, usually combined with air shows, brought thousands to the sites.
Barnstormers took hundreds aloft for their first flights. Fixed base operations, including charter and flight schools, were started. The Des Moines Register and Tribune purchased the first of their eleven aircraft, named Good News, in May 1928.
A year later, a Travel air 6000B was the choice of the Automatic Washing Machine Company of Newton. Some early aircraft manufacturing companies were: Parker Aircraft Company at Perry, White Aircraft Company and the Bolte Aircraft Company at Des Moines.
Iowa native Clarence Chamberlin flew nonstop to Germany in June 1927. Lindbergh flew to Iowa in August 1927. Iowa pilots participated in the National Air Tours for the Edsel B. Ford Reliability Trophy, held from 1926 to 1932.
Henry Bolte was believed to own the fastest airplane at one time, due to his fuel injection method he developed at Bolte Aviation, although no documents were found to back the claim.
However, as the Bolte planes became more modern and streamlined, they began to be used for commercial flights and were hired by many famous people, including movie stars, for quick travel between performance engagements. Bolte often flew Will Rogers around the country.
All was going well, until the infamous stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression that followed.
Banks started closing across the country, and the Bolte company had to be sold for far less than the cost of just one plane.
1930 the Bolte Aviation Company was acquired by United Air Activities Inc, Newton IA, for just $3,600. The propellor patent was purchased by Maytag of Newton.
United Airlines (as it is known today), may have not existed. If not for the bad luck of the draw, folks would perhaps be flying Bolte Airlines instead.
After the sale of his aviation company, Henry bounced back and moved to the west coast and joined in the new aviation projects going on like the Spruce Goose of Howard Hughes’ fame, designed to move large contingents of troupes. But the war was over and large transport planes were no longer needed. Henry and his family then moved north to Washington, another hot spot of aviation.
Henry had two brothers, George, and Fred.
In early 1900, when the brothers’ father, Heinrich Bolte, died, George, at age 9, worked as a typesetter for the Bellevue newspaper. When the family moved away, he went to Des Moines. He registered for the WWI draft in 1917.
He joined his brother, when aviation took off, and worked as a pilot. After the stock market crashed, he, along with his wife, also moved to California, and he started working on a pressurized suit for pilots.
In 1942, George again signed up for the draft registration, this time for World War II, even though he was now 51 years old, and served as a pilot.
After the war, he and his wife moved to St. Louis, and he became the publisher of a newspaper.
Lt. George Bolte served his country during World War II as an Ace Pilot in the 79th Fighter Group.
On Marchg 15, USAAF P-47 (79th Fighter Group) was shot down by a British artillery unit near Anzio, Italy. George’s Thunderbolt was hit by a 25-pounder shell that tore off a wing.
Lt. George Bolte bailed out safely, though he had trouble dislodging himself from the cockpit and his parachute blossomed at a height of just 200 feet. British ground troops calmed his nerves with some spiked tea.
The next generation of the Bolte men was also a pilot Wayne Bolte was the son of Henry’s first cousin, Dietrich Bolte, of St. Donatus (the Lawrence Kohlenberg farm) . The Bolte brothers also built that enormous barn high on the bluff.
Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Bolte was a member of the 42nd Tactical Fighter Squadron.
On April 2, 1972, he was the pilot of a Douglas Destroyer Electronic Surveillance Aircraft (EB-CC) escorting a cell of B-52 bombers near the Demilitarized Zone in Vietnam, when his aircraft was hit by hostile fire and crashed.
His remains were not recovered.
The Bolte spirit of invention and construction lives on in Officer Hal Turner, A. C. Bolte’s grandson.
Hal, when he isn’t training men to survive in the Pacific, tinkers around in his workshop in Des Moines, and builds and creates unique items. He even built an impressive ‘Gatsby’ car from scratch. Hal Bolte is an officer in the military and still trains men to stay alive.
