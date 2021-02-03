Ryan Beeson can certainly be described as an outdoorsman.
In fact, he lived in western Alaska for 10 years, working for an outfitter as an assistant guide. While there he would help hunters harvest big game and also packed meat, hides and antlers, and trekked up over mountains in the Alaska wilderness.
At the time, he made his living as a taxidermist and wildlife artist while enjoying all the great outdoors had to offer, hunting, fishing, bow fishing, trapping and shed hunting.
Now he’s living in Bellevue working for the city, and the outdoor opportunities here along the Mississippi River are right up Beeson’s alley.
But there’s another aspect to Beeson, which ties right in with his love for the outdoors, and that is his creation of wildlife art.
Beeson began painting on feathers (pigeon, pheasant and turkey feathers) over 20 years ago and is still at it today. He also sells his hand-painted feathers at craft shows, as well as online.
“I began painting on feathers in 1997. I started off painting them as gifts for family and friends, nothing too elaborate just plain and simple animals, birds, etc. Pretty soon I was getting more ‘oohs and aahs,’ and people were asking where they could buy one. That set off the trigger,” said Beeson.
Beeson said he sprays the back side of each feather with a spray lacquer and adds tape to help secure the feather for a better canvas to use acrylic paint on.
“My folks Robert and Linda Beeson started selling my hand-painted feathers at craft shows they attended to sell the bird houses they created out of reclaimed barn wood, giving them the name BarnBoard Creations,” said Beeson. “So I would paint the feathers and frame them in the reclaimed barn wood as well as giving them a rustic country look that most buyers were very fond of.”
The painted feather art sales that Beeson made for the first decade or so were from word of mouth and shows from Madison Wisconsin, Peoria Illinois, Iowa City IA down to Hannibal Missouri.
“From the beginning I have also taken satisfaction in donating my work to special fundraisers,” said Beeson. “Hopefully I can do more shows, distant and locally in the near future.”
Another creative hobby related to the outdoors that Beeson enjoys is taxidermy, which he has been doing for over 20 years as well.
“I took a 6 week course learning how to mount birds, fish, game heads, life size animals, tanning, and base making at Story’s School of Taxidermy in Spencer IA. Since then I became more fond of specializing in game heads, life size animals, upland game birds and smaller waterfowl,” said Beeson. “I have drawn away from the fish mounts for some time now but may start into them again.”
Beeson explained that the process of taxidermy is basically curing, tanning the hides, skins of different species of animals, birds, fish and reptiles. The hides, skins are measured carefully and fitted over a desired maniquinn, or form made of a durable foam the customer chooses, making a lifelike mount or trophy to be displayed on one's wall or table.
“I have done a piranha, a parakeet which were household pets oddly unique through my eyes,” said Beeson. “Working full time for the city of Bellevue, taxidermy and wildlife art will be a hobby, and a fun hobby to boot.”
Beeson, 45, moved to Bellevue in 2017 when he and his wife Melissa purchased the Joyce David home on little Mill Creek Road.
“We are blessed to be raising our two children, Michael and Levi, along with Dozer the yellow lab, Ziggy and Dash our dachshunds just outside of God’s country, surrounded by wildlife and a perfect little stream plum full of trout,” said Beeson. “In 2019 I began working for the City of Bellevue Public Works Department. I was blessed to become part of an awesome outgoing team of hard-working coworkers, from the ladies at the City Clerk's office to all the power plant personnel.”
Beeson has been an avid outdoorsman at a young age and grew up in Solon, IA multi-generational hunting family. He graduated from Solon High School in 1993, and from Kirkwood Community College (Parks and Conservation). He has previously worked for the City of Coralville, and the Coralville DNR wildlife unit, Highland Hideaway Hunting Preserve.
