A free online screening of the new documentary ‘The Amish Incident: Wisconsin vs Yoder’ by Fourth Wall Films will begin at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 29 via Facebook. (The film is 26 minutes long. Attendees to the virtual program are required to have a Facebook account to access the link.
Immediately following the film there will be a Q&A with the filmmakers, Kelly and Tammy Rundle, and Dr. Shawn Francis Peters, author of The Yoder Case.
The Amish Incident: Wisconsin vs Yoder, a new film by Mid-America Emmy-nominated documentary filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, explores the battle over education and parental rights that emerged from a small Amish community near New Glarus, Wisconsin.
The 1968 conflict began when Amish parents removed their children from public schools over a state law compelling education beyond the 8th grade. Three Amish fathers were convicted and fined for truancy violations. As a rule, the Amish do not “go to law” to resolve legal conflicts, but with help offered by an outside legal team, the subsequent trial and appeals culminated in a dramatic 1972 U.S. Supreme Court decision that defined how Wisconsin and other states facilitate education for Amish children.
The Amish Incident: Wisconsin vs Yoder follows the award-winning The Amish Incident: Rural Conflict and Compromise (part one in the two-part series), and blends newly discovered historic photographs and archival materials with on-camera interviews with Sean Francis Peters, PhD, (The Yoder Case: Religious Freedom, Education, and Parental Rights), nationally-recognized Amish historian Mark DeWalt, PhD (Amish Education in the Unites States and Canada), and local historian Kim D. Tschudy (New Glarus: Images of America), to tell a fascinating and important true story of a monumental courtroom clash over education and religious freedom.
The Amish Incident: Wisconsin vs Yoder was funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the film do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Wisconsin Humanities Council supports and creates programs that use history, culture, and discussion to strengthen community life for everyone in Wisconsin. The Richland County Historical Society is the fiscal sponsor of the documentary project. For more information, visit AmishMovie.com.
