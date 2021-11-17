Saint John Lutheran Church of Bellevue will host a community-wide Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25 beginning at noon. Eat in, delivery and pick-up options are all available.
The fully-prepared feast is available to elderly or homebound residents, as well as those who may be alone or otherwise unable to prepare their own meal.
Deliveries are available for the elderly or homebound. Those wishing to join in the meal at the church or have a meal delivered are asked to RSVP to the church at 563-872-3917 by Nov. 20.
The meal is free, but donations will be accepted.
