Thanksgiving dinner

Saint John Lutheran Church of Bellevue will host a community-wide Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26. This year, the meal is being offered for pick-up or delivery only. No dine-ins will be allowed due to the pandemic. The fully-prepared feast is available to elderly or home bound residents, as well as those who may be alone or otherwise unable to prepare their own meal. Deliveries are available for the elderly or home bound. Those wishing to pick up a meal at the church can do so between noon and 12:30 p.m, but reservations are needed. Please call the church at 563-872-3917 by Nov. 19. The meal is free, but donations are being accepted.