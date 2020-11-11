Saint John Lutheran Church of Bellevue will host a community-wide Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26. This year, the meal is being offered for pick-up or delivery only. No dine-ins will be allowed due to the pandemic. The fully-prepared feast is available to elderly or home bound residents, as well as those who may be alone or otherwise unable to prepare their own meal. Deliveries are available for the elderly or home bound. Those wishing to pick up a meal at the church can do so between noon and 12:30 p.m, but reservations are needed. Please call the church at 563-872-3917 by Nov. 19. The meal is free, but donations are being accepted.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:47:51 AM
- Sunset: 04:42:59 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Generally clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
