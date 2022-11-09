Saint John Lutheran Church of Bellevue will again host a community-wide Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. For those dining in, the meal begins at noon. Those picking up meals should come between 11:30 and noon. Delivered meals will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Call the church at 563-872-3917 by Nov. 16.

The fully-prepared feast is available to elderly or homebound residents, as well as those who may be alone or otherwise unable to prepare their own meal.