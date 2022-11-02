An Community Thanksgiving church service, which is open to everyone, will be held on Sunday, November 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 72%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:37:13 AM
- Sunset: 05:52:28 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine early then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Showers and thunderstorms. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 17 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 18 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- River Ridge purchased by Dyersville man
- Dubuque man dead after car rolls in Jackson County
- Council hears update on pool numbers
- Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Andrew principal reprimanded by state
- A genuine judge: District Associate Judge Peter Newell is on the Nov. 8 ballot
- Prichard also charged with burglary
- Leanna Theresa Deppe, age 91
- Angela (Odefey) Prichard, 55
- Halloween events set for local area
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.