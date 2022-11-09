A Community Thanksgiving church service, which is open to everyone, will be held on Sunday, November 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 62°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 62°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:44:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:45:31 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
