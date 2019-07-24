The 40h Annual St. Donatus Community Club Picnic will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 2-4 at the ballpark in St. Donatus.
A Family Mixed Softball Tournament to be held all weekend. (For more info, contact Terra at 563-451-5213). Kids Games will take place on Sunday, August 4 with prizes awarded,
Food (including turkey and dressing sandwiches, pork sandwiches, hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, walking tacos) and refreshments will be available.
Admission is free, but no carry-ins or pets are allowed.
