Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will mark its 100th anniversary with a big celebration on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Market Street by the Legion Building.
The Herald-Leader will also publish a special section prior to the celebration on the complete history of Post #273, including stories, lists of past commanders and old and new photographs of Legion members.
Bellevue veterans returning from WWI were quick to organize a local post of the American Legion. An initial meeting was held on Nov. 28, 1919, to set plans for establishing a post. At that time, Dr. J. C. Dennison was appointed temporary commander and J. C. Dunn, temporary adjutant. Plans were formulated for obtaining a charter and the first regular meeting of the post was held on Jan. 21, 1920. Read more in the special 100th Anniversary edition to be published in two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.