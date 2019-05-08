American Legion

Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will mark its 100th anniversary with a big celebration on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Market Street by the Legion Building.

The Herald-Leader will also publish a special section prior to the celebration on the complete history of Post #273, including stories, lists of past commanders and old and new photographs of Legion members.

Bellevue veterans returning from WWI were quick to organize a local post of the American Legion. An initial meeting was held on Nov. 28, 1919, to set plans for establishing a post. At that time, Dr. J. C. Dennison was appointed temporary commander and J. C. Dunn, temporary adjutant. Plans were formulated for obtaining a charter and the first regular meeting of the post was held on Jan. 21, 1920. Read more in the special 100th Anniversary edition to be published in two weeks.