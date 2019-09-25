Teams and hole sponsors are being sought for the ‘Tee Up for Serve Haiti Golf Fundraiser,’ which is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Bellevue Golf Club.
The event will be a nine-hole, four-person best-shot affair, with a shotgun start beginning at noon.
Those wishing to join in the fun for a good cause may register by calling Serve Haiti coordinator Cindy Broders at 563-495-4523. Cost is $45 per person and includes golfing, golf cart, dinner and prizes.
Those who do not golf can still come out and enjoy a meal for $20.
All proceeds will go to health, water, and economic development for the people of Haiti.
