Team of Dreams, held annually at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, will not be held in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.
Organizers were originally planning around the highly anticipated Major League Baseball game in Dyersville but as decisions around the 2020 MLB season were impacted by COVID-19, so was planning for the annual event.
“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t welcome the thousands of fans who make the journey to Team of Dreams year after year,” said Keith Rahe, President & CEO of Travel Dubuque, the organization who hosts the event, “However, for everyone’s safety and due to public health concerns, we will not be planning for a 2020 event.”
2020 would have been the 6th year for the annual Team of Dreams event held in Dyersville at the iconic Field of Dreams Movie Site.
