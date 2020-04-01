A ‘Teacher Parade,’ coordinated by Bellevue Elementary School teachers, was held last Wednesday morning in Bellevue. About two dozen teachers drove their cars and trucks around Bellevue to wave at their young students, who are all home until April 13 as a result of the Covid 19 virus pandemic currently affecting the entire country.
Some elementary teachers attached homemade signs on their vehicles with messages of “stay strong”, “stay well” and “we miss you.” Others had stuffed animals attached.
The event was intended to spread love and cheer to those at home, while keeping a safe distance.
“Ultimately, it is our staff attempting to reach out to kids and families and let them know we care about them,” said Superintendent Tom Meyer.
“While we are sending educational opportunities for students to review and do online, this is another way of connecting with them in a more personal manner.”
