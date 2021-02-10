The Bellevue City Council has scheduled a public hearing for the city’s 2021-2022 budget on Monday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Under the newly proposed budget, property tax assessments are expected to drop by $0.07, but the levy will remain the same at $11.92 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
This is a result of overall property valuations increasing from $93 million to $96 million over the past fiscal year (the year prior, valuations dropped from $98 million to $93 million.
City Administrator and Clerk Abbey Skrivseth, who prepared the annual numbers, said the total budget in the new measure shows nearly $11.1 million in revenues with approximately $10.4 million in expenses.
The five largest city departments funded by tax dollars in Bellevue are the police, library, fire, roadway maintenance and parks.
“FYE 2022 is a unique year as the City experiences 27 bi-weekly payrolls versus 26. This extra payroll occurs every 11 years due to the makeup of the calendar system. The City last experienced this extra payroll in 2011,” said Skrivseth.
The police department (public safety) accounts for approximately 47 percent of the total tax asking.
The library budget will increase from $185,964 to $191,551, some of these expenses are offset by revenue received from the State and County. The increase is mostly because of salary and benefits expenses. The library makes up 14 percent of the total tax asking.
The Bellevue Fire Department budget will increase from $138,816 to $140,522 with a portion of these expenses being reimbursed through an agreement with the Rural Fire Agency. Most of the increase comes from increased general operating expenses. When offsetting the Rural Agency’s share, the fire department accounts for approximately 8 percent of the total tax asking.
The roadway maintenance (street department) budget increased from $96,142 to $100,116 and accounts for approximately 9 percent of the total tax asking.
The park budget decreased from $104,200 to $101,850. The parks department accounts for approximately 9 percent of the total tax asking.
The new budget also includes expenses to painting the interior and exterior of the water tower, which was last painted roughly 25 years ago.
Department heads discussed their budgets with Skrivseth in November and December. The Bellevue Municipal Utility Board and the Library Board discussed their budgets in December. Lastly, the City Council discussed the budget at three work sessions in late December and in January.
“COVID-19 seems to be affecting the current FYE 2021 budget and the possibility of the impact continuing into FYE 2022 is unknown,” said Skrivseth. “ The City’s hotel-motel tax for two quarters is currently down 48 percent.”
Skrivseth said she is hopeful that the hotel-motel tax will rebound well the coming fiscal year, with Offshore Resort opening up and expanding its amenities to more of a destination attraction.
Larger cities in the state, that have more hotels are seeing a bigger hit from the loss in the hotel tax, which in Bellevue goes to several entities including the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce ($7,500), Heritage Days ($1,000), JCEA ($20,000) and Keep Iowa Beautiful ($1,500).
State law requires that 50 percent of the hotel-motel tax must be spent on recreation, conventions, cultural events or entertainment.
“The Local Option Sales Tax (1 percent) has not seen too big of a hit in our area,” concluded Skrivseth. “Any local decreases were probably offset by taxes from online shopping.”
See the proposed budget that will be submitted to the state on page 26 of today’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
