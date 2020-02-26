The Bellevue City Council has set a public hearing for the city’s 2020-2021 budget on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Despite property valuations dropping from $98 million to $93 million, property tax assessments are expected to remain the same at $11.99 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
City Administrator/Clerk Abbey Skrivseth, who prepared the annual budget, had follow up discussions with the Jackson County Auditor and the County Assessors Office regarding the somewhat unexpected valuation decrease in Bellevue property.
County officials indicated the $5 million valuation decrease appears to be made up of an increased need for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) of $3.2 million and residential valuations decreasing by $1.6 million. The TIF asking increased from two loans that included repayment of debt from purchasing the Stamp Property, a five-year $855,000 loan; and the Downtown Revitalization Incentive program, a five-year $110,000 loan.
The total budget in the new measure shows nearly $11.5 million in revenues with approximately $9.4 million in expenses.
The five largest city departments funded by tax dollars in Bellevue are the police, library, fire, roadway maintenance, and parks.
The police department accounts for approximately 45 percent of the total tax asking.
The Library budget will increase from $181,602 to $185,964. The increase is mostly because of salary and benefits expenses. The library makes up 14 percent of the total tax asking.
The Bellevue Fire Department budget will increase from $134,409 to $138,816 with a portion of these expenses being reimbursed through an agreement with the Rural Fire Agency. Most of the increase comes from increased general operating expenses and bunker gear. When offsetting the Rural Agency’s share, the fire department accounts for approximately 8 percent of the total tax asking.
The Roadway Maintenance budget decreased from $101,125 to $96,142 and accounts for approximately 8 percent of the total tax asking.
The Park budget decreased from $123,725 to $104,200. The decrease includes a one-time expense for a new lawn mower. The parks department accounts for approximately 9 percent of the total tax asking.
The budget also includes a $200,000 IA DNR Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Program grant for a new boat ramp and handicap sidewalk at the municipal parking lot.
Department heads discussed their budgets with Skrivseth in December. Then the Bellevue Municipal Utility Board and the Library Board discussed their budgets in early January. Lastly, the City Council discussed the budget at three work sessions in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.