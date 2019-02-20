The Bellevue City Council has set a public hearing for the city’s 2019-2020 budget on Monday March 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Under the newly proposed budget, property tax assessments are expected to decrease from $12.35 to $11.99 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
According to City Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Abbey Skrivseth, who prepared the annual budget, this is a 2.91percent decrease in the city’s tax asking. She also added that last year, the city’s tax asking saw an 8.24 percent decrease. It should be noted, however, that last year’s decrease was a result of a 20 percent increase in property value assessments in Bellevue.
The total budget in the new measure shows nearly $11.5 million in revenues with approximately $12.4 million in expenses. The unbalanced expenses include the purchase of a new used generator at the Bellevue power plant and a new ambulance truck. These two large capital purchases will be paid for by using saved revenues.
The five largest city departments funded by tax dollars in Bellevue are the clerk’s office, police, library, fire, and parks.
The Clerk’s Office budget will decrease from $621,880 to $565,264 mostly due to a decrease in a salary and employee benefit, resulting from the departure of former City Administrator Loras Herrig, who was the highest paid employee in the office and was not replaced.
The Clerk’s budget is a shared expense between the City’s tax asking and municipal utilities.
The Bellevue Police Department expenses will increase this year from $478,174 to $531,750. The increase is mainly a result of increasing salary and benefits along with two retirements that will require payout of all accumulated and unused vacation and holiday pay. The police department accounts for approximately 44 percent of the total tax asking.
The Library budget will increase from $174,659 to $181,602. The increase is mostly because of salary and benefits expenses. The library makes up 15 percent of the total tax asking.
The Bellevue Fire Department budget will increase from $130,580 to $134,409 with a portion of these expenses being reimbursed through an agreement with the Rural Fire Agency. Most of the increase comes from increased general operating expenses and bunker gear. When offsetting the Rural Agency’s share, the fire department accounts for approximately 7 percent of the total tax asking.
The Park budget increased from $99,410 to $123,725. The increase includes a one-time expense for a new lawn mower. The parks department accounts for approximately 10 percent of the total tax asking.
The budget also includes a new general obligation loan to pay off the roughly $300,000 shortfall from the Felderman Park Trail and Bridge Project. This project was actually completed in the fall of 2017.
Department heads discussed their budgets with Skrivseth in December. Then the Bellevue Municipal Utility Board and the Library Board discussed their budgets in early January. Lastly, the City Council discussed the budget at two work sessions in January and one in early February.
