The Jackson County Board of Supervisors found themselves between a rock and hard place when they were asked if they wanted to set a date for a public hearing on upcoming tax levies last week.

In a regular year, the supervisors would hold their first public hearing on March 7 to set a maximum property tax levy for the next fiscal year. This schedule would ensure enough time to have all documents prepared so the auditor’s office can certify a county budget to the state of Iowa by March 31.