The Jackson County Board of Supervisors found themselves between a rock and hard place when they were asked if they wanted to set a date for a public hearing on upcoming tax levies last week.
In a regular year, the supervisors would hold their first public hearing on March 7 to set a maximum property tax levy for the next fiscal year. This schedule would ensure enough time to have all documents prepared so the auditor’s office can certify a county budget to the state of Iowa by March 31.
However, at the time of the county board meeting, the 2023 Iowa Legislature had not made its final decisions on whether there will be changes made to property tax collections in the state. This makes it difficult for counties to finalize their budgets before the ‘normal’ deadline, the supervisors said.
After much discussion about rumors and assertions about possible legislative action, the supervisors set a public hearing for March 7 at 10 a.m. in the supervisors’ office. After that time, the county’s property tax asking can be lowered but cannot be raised.
Gravel road improvements
Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney is proposing a road improvement policy for Jackson County gravel roads. Kinney said the main goal for improving gravel roads is to re-establish the cross section of the road. This involves getting a crown on the road which will drain the water from the center of the road and into the ditch.
Kinney’s goal is to work on 10 miles in each district this year, then 10 to 15 miles in each district each year. He said crews will start with the most heavily traveled roads, noting that it could take four to five years to get to all the roads.
Supervisor Mike Steines asked Kinney if these plans could be presented at the public hearing on the county’s Five-Year Road Plan. That meeting was held last Thursday.
Kinney said he could plan to have some pictures of “bad” roads and a timeline of what roads will look like through the recovery process.
Kinney also is working on a scoring matrix which will set parameters for road improvement proposals.
In other county business:
• The supervisors approved the low bid of $3,117.60 from Justin Feller of Bellevue to install new carpet in the old magistrate’s office and the magistrate courtroom. Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik had received three bids, all from Jackson County companies.
• After years of litigation, several major opioid settlement agreements are being finalized with states and communities across the country. There are five new settlements with Teva, Allergan, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Walmart.
The supervisors re-appointed Auditor Alisa Smith as the person designated to sign participation documents for the opioid settlements. Smith said she is willing to sign the documents with the understanding that the supervisors are responsible for spending it.
Smith said she has no idea how much money is involved because they are waiting for all the counties and cities in the state of Iowa to sign the participation agreements before anyone knows how much money will come to Jackson County.
• The supervisors approved paying $598,291 in bills. Steines said this included a “fair amount” of jail construction bills, which means there is action at the job site.
• The supervisors also approved a Class C liquor license renewal for Preston Valley Golf, Preston, Iowa.
