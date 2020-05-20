ANNAPOLIS – Gabrielle Tath of St. Donatus, IA successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical, and professional military training from the U.S. Naval Academy, May 22, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ensign. She is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue, IA and daughter of Ratha and Amy Tath.
At the academy, Tath was a member of the Navy Club Softball Team and enjoyed working STEM and Outreach STEM programs. As the pitcher on the softball team Gabby helped Navy win back to back national championships. The team was undefeated and ranked #1 coming into this spring season, but they did not get to defend their title with the season ending early. Gabby selected Surface Warfare Officer Community and will be joining a DDG Destroyer this summer.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps.
The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union. Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.
The academy’s more than 81,000 alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts, and 4,000 admirals and generals.
