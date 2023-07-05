Local talent for the Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Show is being sought. The Talent Show will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in conjunction with the Jackson County Fair. The Talent Show will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be on the stage in Pearson Memorial Center on the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Fair goers are invited to observe the show in the air-conditioned center where ample seating is available.
The show is open to legal residents of the state of Iowa. There will be two divisions: Sprouts are 2 thru 12 years and seniors are 13 thru 21 years. Over $400 in prize money, compliments of the Jackson County Fair Association will be awarded to the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.