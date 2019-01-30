The Bellevue Public Library is offering a new service called ‘Iowa Libraries Adventure Pass.’ Library patrons can now get free access to a total of five venues in Dubuque and the Quad Cities for two adults and two children once a year. Additional children will be charged the regular admission price at the door.
The venues include the National River Museum in Dubuque, the Figge Museums, the Putnam Museum, the QC Botanical Center and the Niabi Zoo. All folks need is their library card number. If they don't have one and they live in Bellevue or the surrounding rural area they can sign up for one at no charge, of course.
It’s basically an online program that allows library patrons to use their library cards to visit area attractions and museums for free. Passes are available 24/7 through the Bellevue Library website and reservations can be made up to 90 days in advance. Adult patrons may only check out one pass for each venue per 365 days.
Patrons reserve the pass online by entering their library card number. They must present the printed reservation confirmation page and a valid photo ID for admittance to each venue.
The new program is being made possible by the Friends of the Library with the additional leadership and coordination of the Library Board. For questions please call the library at 872-4991.
