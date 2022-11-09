The Bellevue Senior Center and the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are hosting a Tai Chi Class each Monday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Tai Chi is used to help those suffering with arthritis and also helps with fall prevention.
The course will be offered for a suggested $4 per class for those over 60 years of age. Those under 60 are welcome as well, and will be charged $4 for admission. To register, call Colleen Lawler at 563-380-3239 or email clawler@ nei3a.org.
