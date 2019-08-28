The Bellevue High School Student Council is selling special T-shirts in honor of the late teacher and coach Ken Anderson, who unexpectedly passed away this past July. The students are asking sports fans to wear the T-shirts during the football game that will be dedicated to Mr. Anderson on Friday, October 4.
T-shirts can be ordered online or in person at Mighty Miss Designs in Bellevue Sept. 3. They can be picked up at Mighty Miss or the Bellevue High School starting September 10.
