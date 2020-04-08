Brett Malone

BRETT MALONE of Bellevue (at right), who also serves as a MP in the Iowa National Guard Reserves, was sworm in as Dubque County’s newest Deputy on April 2. He is a former employee at Steines and Griebel Logging and is a graduate of Bellevue High School. Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy (left), presents Malone with his official badge during the swearing-in ceremony at the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office last Thurday.