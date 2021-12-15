The Jackson County Fair board announced its country music acts for next year’s fair.
Cole Swindell and special guest Lainey Wilson, who currently duet on the radio single “Never Say Never,” will take the stage Sat., July 30.
Buy tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/jackson-county-fairgrounds-8879751175.
Wilson will open the 7:30 p.m. concert night in front of the grandstands. The Louisiana native’s current single is “Things a Man Oughta Know.”
Swindell, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer, will follow Wilson onstage. The Georgia native has racked up 10 No. 1 singles as a songwriter and eight No. 1 singles of his own, including “You Should Be Here,” “Chillin’ It,” and “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight.”
Stick around after the show for more live music starting at 11 p.m. in Volunteer Hall.
Get up close and personal with the singers by purchasing a party pit ticket. Each ticket, for sale now online through Eventbrite, costs $60. Reserve grandstand seats also can be purchased for $30 each.
Reserve grandstand seats also are for sale now for the ever-popular and ever-expanding Night of Destruction Sunday, July 31.
Other fair activities will be announced as they become available.
The 2022 Jackson County Fair runs July 26-31.
