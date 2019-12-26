A Sabula home burned to the ground in the early morning hours a week ago Sunday in what Sabula Fire Chief Daniel Miller called a “suspicious” fire. Both the state fire marshal’s office and the insurance company are investigating.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom 45 minutes to an hour before fire trucks responded to the 810 Broad Street home owned by Kim and Tim Stopher of Florida.
No one was living in the home at the time, and the utilities were shut off, Miller said. No injuries were reported.
“I know, from being on the fire department for 50 years, that fires do not spontaneously combust on a wooden deck on an outside porch,” Miller said.
Area departments started responding to an already “fully engulfed” home fire at about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 15. Sabula, Miles, Preston and Thomson and Savanna, Illinois, fire departments responded, pouring an estimated 10,000 gallons of water on the fire. They battled the blaze for hours, with Sabula finally leaving the scene at about noon Sunday.
One person was detained for an interview following the fire. No charges were known to have been filed as of press time.
