Land surveyors

Land surveyors, Nathan Shanley and Steve Gekas set up new 3D terrestrial LiDAR laser equipment in the bottom of the dewatered chamber at Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, Iowa (photo by Kelcy Hanson)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, was founded in 1866 when Lt. Col. James H. Wilson arrived in Keokuk, Iowa, to survey portions of the Upper Mississippi River. Since that time, surveying has changed, and so has the river, but the need for mapping and measuring remains.

During a recent visit to Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, Iowa, Nathan Shanley and Steve Gekas from the Rock Island District’s land survey section, demonstrated how their new, 3D terrestrial LiDAR laser scanner was being used for the first time to conduct inspections of the dewatered lock.