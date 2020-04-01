While restaurants and bars have been hit hard by being forced to close to the public due to fear of the spread of the Coronavirus, some retailers in Bellevue are also struggling with the reduction of travelers and normal traffic.
While Lampe’s True Value is still serving customers with call in and curbside service, other Bellevue retailers like Sheila Hargrave at The BookWorm are already feeling the pinch.
“At the retail stores there’s an honest struggle between trying to keep sales coming in and keeping our customers and ourselves safe,” said Hargrave. “Sales for March were down between 40 to 50 percent over last year.”
In an order to keep safe, Hargrave is offering curbside pick-up for those who know what they want and is also offering free delivery in town. She is also exploring the possibility of doing reduced hours for a while, since she is essentially working every day through the current crisis.
“The nicest thing that has happened during these strange times is there is a need for books, whether it’s been parents getting books for the kids or people in general needing a book so they can escape from the world,” said Hargrave. “Things just feel so different and at times. When there’s not a soul downtown, it makes you feel like you’re in the middle of a Stephen King novel.”
As the pandemic still seems to be in full swing, the problems for Bellevue retailers are sure to continue for some time to come.
But there is hope if everyone pulls together and shops at the local businesses anyway they can, said Hargrave.
“I just hope that everyone understands and realizes the importance of continuing to support our local businesses now more than ever,” concluded Hargrave.
Many local businesses, such as hair salons and restaurants, are offering gift certificates to customers to help bridge financial gap until they can reopen again.
