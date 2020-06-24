Two Jackson County supervisors favor a special September jail bond referendum.
The third remains skeptical of holding it so soon and wants more information before making a decision.
All three supervisors agree they need to decide soon, likely within the next few weeks, they said.
Supervisors Jack Willey and Larry McDevitt last Tuesday said they thought there was adequate time to educate the public on the latest plan to build a new Jackson County Jail. They said that with an informative, well-written letter and brochure mailed to the public, a Sept. 8 bond referendum would not be out of the question.
However, Mike Steines, the board’s chairman, remained somewhat hesitant because of the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it has had on county residents, jobs, and businesses.
“We need to do it, I just don’t think it’s possible,” Steines said. “I’m not hearing good things” from constituents about having a special election this soon and during a pandemic.
The Board of Supervisors must make the decision by July 24, the last day they can request the county auditor to schedule a special election on Sept. 8. — the only day this year that a special election can be held per state code.
“We’re gonna have to decide pretty damn soon,” Willey said, adding that he wants all three supervisors to agree on the election date. Anything less would “cast a shadow” on the election, Willey said.
Willey remained convinced that the public would be ready for a September referendum. He said the supervisors had downsized the proposed facility to address public concerns, had purchased a less expensive property on which to build it, and had a “workable plan” for the facility.
That plan features a 30-bed facility with expansion options at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa.
Under the plan, the cell area would be built with an unfinished upper story for an estimated cost of $6.2 million.
The facility would provide eight classification separations – a feature the existing jail does not offer and which has contributed to it failing multiple state inspections during the last few years. Classifications are required to separate inmates by gender, type of offense, and in numerous other ways. Other jail deficiencies at the current facility include musty smells, poor lighting, safety and security issues.
Under tentative phasing options, the supervisors could later complete the upper story to house an additional 12 inmates, bringing the total inmate capacity to 42 and the estimated jail cost to about $6.5 million.
Another option features a multipurpose training and conference area. That would bring the total estimated cost to $6.6 million.
The county must issue general obligation bonds to build a new jail. Because taxpayer dollars are used to repay bonds, 60% voter approval is required before the bonds can be issued.
An August 2018 bond referendum to build a new $6.9 million, 36-bed jail fell short, garnering 52.5% approval.
A second bond referendum for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million failed in August 2019. It received 57.5% approval, failing by only 100 votes.
Construction costs and the number of beds are two reasons some Jackson County residents opposed previous jail referendums, the supervisors said.
However, “the longer we put (construction) off, the more it’s going to cost,” Willey said.
Construction costs typically rise as time passes, but John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants said he could not predict the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on those costs. The county hired Hansen to help design the new jail.
Willey also questioned how to best inform the majority of residents. Jackson Council Jail Advisory Board members had hosted information meetings in each town and received limited public turnout, as high as about a dozen people. They also hosted public jail tours. The coronavirus will prevent such public gatherings.
“If we can’t even do that, how do we get the message out?” Willey pondered.
The county needs a readable brochure and “good information letter” sent to every resident, McDevitt recommended. Hansen will give the specific jail details to the East Central Intergovernmental Association, which is expected to develop and design the brochure for the county.
“I think we thought this through so many times we’re about to pull our hair out,” McDevitt said, but “... I think we can do it.”
Comparing housing costs
Hansen also returned to the supervisors with more inmate housing cost comparisons. A week earlier, the supervisors had asked Hansen to factor average labor costs into the cost estimates.
According to his estimates, the county pays about $20.40 each day to feed, clothe, and house inmates. This amount does not include labor.
He then estimated employee labor, transportation, electric, and other associated costs for housing all inmates out of county or housing them in a new facility in the county.
If the jail closed entirely, Jackson County taxpayers would pay about $27 million over 20 years to house inmates elsewhere, according to Hansen’s calculations.
The cost to operate a new jail over 20 years would be about $22 million, Hansen calculated, and the facility would be paid off in 19 years.
Hansen emphasized that those estimates were merely projections based on past expenses at the jail.
Hansen, jail staff, and jail inspectors have said the new jail would require the same number of staff as is required now.
Steines said he wants to hear public input about the proposed jail facility and bond referendum. To ask questions or share your opinions, you can reach the supervisors’ office at (563) 652-3181.
