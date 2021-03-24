Bridge replacements and repairing the oldest pavement in Jackson County top the county’s priorities in the upcoming fiscal year, according to the five-year-road plan approved by county leaders last week.
Generally speaking, the county’s roads are well-maintained and in overall good shape, according to David Dryer, who presented his first five-year road plan as Jackson County engineer a couple weeks ago to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the public.
Of Jackson County’s 212 bridges, 42 (about 20%) are deficient, Dryer said. And of 42 deficient bridges, 17 are classified as farm-to-market, which means they see heavy use by farmers and the ag industry.
As a result, Dryer is proposing numerous bridge replacement projects throughout the county.
The county also maintains 846 miles of roads; about 208 miles (24%) are paved. Dryer noted that a concrete road typically lasts 25 years, up to 50 with maintenance. An asphalt road generally holds up for 15 years initially and up to about 25 years under low traffic conditions.
These factors become important considering the majority of the county’s concrete roads are more than 30 years old and a majority of the county’s asphalt roads are 10-30 years old, with some as old as 37. Dryer noted that about 112 miles of paved county roads still in use have already surpassed their design life.
The county’s three oldest paved roads are scheduled for rehab work on the proposed five-year-road plan. They include Y61 from LaMotte to Iowa Highway 62, Z34 (435th Avenue), and Y31 (Bernard Road).
About one-third of the county’s roads were listed in good condition, with 26% in excellent condition and 34% fair. Some 7% were listed as poor or very poor.
“My goal is to move more of the roads into the ‘excellent’ and ‘good’ categories,” Dryer said. “I think then we will be meeting most expectations as to what an acceptable ride is on a Jackson County highway.”
Dryer proposed numerous new projects to add to the five-year road plan for fiscal years 2022-26. Some projects were shifted to later years due to the emerging needs of other roads and bridges.
Dryer provided a brief description of the various projects, which the supervisors will discuss and may change before adopting it.
New projects include:
Proposed new projects for the upcoming fiscal year include:
South Main Street Bridge: The existing bridge, which spans Prairie Creek on the south side of Maquoketa, is functionally obsolete, according to inspection reports.
The county must pay 66% of bridge replacement costs and the City of Maquoketa 34%. The city received a $1 million grant for the project. The bridge is expected to cost more than the $1 million, officials said, but estimates are yet unknown.
The project includes a new bridge with a 10-foot pedestrian walking area and lighting. It should begin in 2022.
Y61 (250th Street) from LaMotte south to the Bellevue Cascade Road. The pavement condition is listed as fair to poor, Dryer said. About 4.2 miles of road would be paved at an estimated cost of about $1.5 million.
Y61 is the oldest concrete road in the county, paved in 1972.
100th Avenue Bridge over Pumpkin Creek in South Fork Township. The 81-year-old one-lane bridge is listed in poor condition with advanced deterioration. It is restricted with a 17-ton weight limit.
The bridge would be replaced at an estimated cost of $75,000.
525th Avenue Bridge over Small Creek in Iowa Township. The 71-year-old one-lane bridge requires corrective action and is in poor condition, according to the county engineer. It is restricted with a 17-ton weight limit.
The bridge would be replaced at an estimated cost of $70,000.
216th Street Bridge over Little Mill Creek in Bellevue Township. The 53-year-old bridge is in poor condition with advanced deterioration and is restricted to 21 tons.
The bridge would be replaced at an estimated cost of $78,000.
Y61 Bellevue Cascade Road south to Iowa Highway 62. The pavement is in fair to poor condition, according to Dryer.
The county would pay to pave the 5.3-mile section of road for an estimated $1.85 million.
All projects on the five-year road plan are subject to change until the supervisors approve it. The supervisors expect to discuss and act on the plan in coming weeks.
Overall, Jackson County Secondary Roads projects revenue of about $6.2 million, with about 79% coming from the state and about 20% from the county’s annual budget allocation.
Project expenses in the upcoming fiscal year may top $7.8 million, Dryer estimated.
“From my observations garnered with my time here is that the county benefits from a well-developed road system and it is well maintained by dedicated maintenance crews and technical staff,” Dryer said.
By the numbers
212: Bridges in Jackson County
846: Miles of Jackson County road
$443,400: Average cost to grade one mile of road
$368,500: Average cost to pave one mile of road
$350,000: Average cost to resurface one mile of road
