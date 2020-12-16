Jackson County hired a new county engineer with more than 30 years of experience last week.
David Dryer, a Wisconsin native currently living in Florida, accepted the position last week after working through negotiations with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
Dryer signed a two-year contract worth $105,000 per year, taking effect Jan 4. In a more recent development, Dryer is now living in Maquoketa and was set to start his job Dec. 14.
He will receive one week’s vacation after the first 90 days of employment and two weeks after completing his first year of work with the county. The county typically offers 30-day severance pay, and Dryer had requested six months.
Dryer will receive three month’s severance pay should the supervisors decide to terminate his contract before it expires.
The supervisors requested that Dryer live in Jackson County when he begins his job.
A week earlier the supervisors agreed to pay up to $5,000 for moving expenses. After Dryer presented an $8,750 estimate from Schueller Auction & Relocation Co. in Maquoketa, the supervisors consented to pay that amount “as a show of good faith,” according to Supervisor Larry McDevitt. Dryer would pay any excess costs above that amount.
Becki Chapin, the county’s human resources director, said Dryer is completing the required paperwork to transfer his engineer’s license to Iowa.
The goal is to have the county engineer ready to start work by the first of the year.
The county engineer position became open July 1 after the supervisors terminated Clark Schloz, who had served in that capacity for 26 years.
Meanwhile, the county is paying Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney for his interim engineering services through Dec. 31.
