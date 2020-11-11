Jackson County soon may have a new county engineer.
The county Board of Supervisors last week entered contract negotiations with an unnamed man who lives out-of-state. Supervisor Mike Steines said the man is not being named because it might jeopardize negotiations.
Becki Chapin, the county’s human resources director, relayed the candidate’s salary and benefits requests to the supervisors during a special work session Friday morning.
The contract duration would be for two years.
The engineer candidate requested $105,000 per year. The supervisors consented to this request.
The candidate asked for one week’s vacation after the first 90 days of employment and two weeks after working for six months.
“I think we need to stick to our guns as far as vacation goes,” Steines said during the meeting. The supervisors consented to the one week but countered with two weeks’ vacation after one year of work for the county.
The supervisors also took issue with the six-month severance pay requested by the candidate. They countered with three-month severance pay should the supervisors decide to terminate the contract.
The candidate also asked to be reimbursed for moving expenses. The supervisors offered a flat fee of $5,000 to assist with such fees.
The candidate would be required to live in Jackson County when he begins the job, according to the supervisors.
The supervisors might have a final contract to act on as early as Tuesday, Nov. 10, after this article went to print.
The goal is to have a new county engineer ready to start work by the first of the year, the supervisors agreed.
The county engineer position became open July 1 after the supervisors terminated Clark Schloz, who had served in that capacity for 26 years.
Meanwhile, the county is paying Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney for his interim engineering services through Dec. 31 or until a replacement is hired.
