The original design for the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center included 28 beds with the possibility of adding two to four beds if needed. The design also incorporated empty space inside the building for future expansion.
Now the Board of Supervisors needs to decide if it wants to fill that empty space with an additional 24 beds.
At the board’s regular meeting last week, John Hansen, the project’s construction manager, shared information on a variety of cost options for adding general-population beds, which are shared cells with bunk beds, and medium/maximum security beds, which are beds in individual cells.
For example, adding 12 general-population beds would cost $248,822. Adding 12 medium/maximum security beds would cost $598,958. The additional cost is for professional fees and onsite construction supervision. The supervisors can decide what combination of beds they want to add, and prices would vary depending on which style prisoner cell is chosen.
Although the supervisors had scheduled a work session about the $6.6 million Law Enforcement Center, which is under construction at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa, for later in the morning last week, Hansen’s appearance on the agenda at the board’s regular meeting began a larger discussion on adding beds to the empty space before the project is completed and it becomes harder to have construction workers in the building for security reasons.
Hansen – who works for Midwest Construction Consultants, which is the company overseeing jail construction –started his presentation with a $40,180 change order for a security upgrade from commercial doors to doors with electric locks, which need a security frame. All three supervisors asked why this was changed at this time and not included in the original plan.
Hansen explained that these changes are better made during construction instead of changing them later.
Supervisor Don Schwenker asked about the timing.
“To me, it would be smarter to go through and make sure all the doors are correct before it goes to bid,” Schwenker said.
Hansen explained that “contractors bid the project. After the bids, the supplying company submits information to the contractor, who then submits it to me and then I check it over with the engineer.”
Hansen also said, “you are not going to have a project with zero change orders all the way through.
“I think we have done a tremendous job of controlling change orders and even figured out some deductions for costs,” he said.
Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said he disagreed with the change order for the electronic doors because he felt he and his staff had gone over the specifications, and he felt the doors should have been designed correctly from the beginning.
Hansen said the cost of the change order reflects what the cost would have been had the doors originally been included.
Hansen presented a list of other equipment needed, including shelving, lockers, and storage at a cost of $101,938. Hansen said these are not included in the original bids because he can get better prices if he orders directly from suppliers instead of paying overhead and markup to contractors.
Among the items that need to be stored at the law enforcement centers are pistols and rifles, records, inmate issue items, storage bags and evidence.
Supervisor Chairman Mike Steines asked how much storage is needed and Kilburg said, “You can never have too much space for evidence storage.”
Supervisors discussed options for funding the portion of the jail construction project not covered by the $5.9 million bond measure approved by 71.3% of Jackson County voters in March 2021. The county already planned to use $300,000 from its capital improvement fund for the shortfall and will have to free up more money to pay for the remainder.
Among the options the supervisors discussed were money received from the American Rescue Plan Act. There are also grants that might be available for equipment in the Emergency Operations Center.
Auditor Alisa Smith presented a list of accounts that might have funds available in them, but she cautioned about the risk of needing the money for an emergency. The supervisors also discussed revenue that could be earned from holding prisoners from other counties.
Smith also asked about jail start-up costs. She compared the situation to sending a child to college, when there are sudden trips to the store to buy those items thought of at the last minute.
For example, warming equipment for the kitchen could add $20,000, Hansen said
The current washer and dryer at the jail are for residential use, not commercial, noted Jail Administrator Andrew Long.
The jail project was bid in December 2021. Because the project came in over budget due to COVID and consideration of material delays, bids were not awarded until January 2022. Due to precast panel and steel material delays, an addendum was issued prior to the bid to allow for a time extension.
The addendum schedule calls for a construction completion date of November with occupancy in December of this year. That schedule is still on target, Hansen said.
In other business:
n The supervisors approved nuisance abatement extensions until Aug. 30 for Chris Allen and Kurt Bischoff to clean up their properties in Leisure Lake. Supervisors have consistently stated that if progress is being made and citizens keep in contact with the zoning office, supervisors are more likely to award extensions.
Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling said she continues to see clean-up progress in Leisure Lake and had received a thank you phone call for the work being done there.
n Jackson County Conservation Director Nathan Jones updated the supervisors on work in his department. The Conservation Board recently visited the Ozark Wildlife Area, and Jones said he planned to do some chainsaw work maintaining the area.
Jones said he sent design plans to board members for the proposed trail along Highway 64 from Maquoketa to the Prairie Creek Recreation Area. He also said he is considering moving his employees into positions that would provide time for more maintenance work on remnant prairies in the county.
Schwenker asked Jones if there was any chance that work on the harbor wall at the Spruce Creek Park could be re-started while the Mississippi River is so low. Jones said he will investigate the feasibility of changing the plan again.
n Health Administrator/Sanitarian Elizabeth Townsend brought a report to the supervisors outlining her work. She said a bid was accepted from Anstoetter Construction of Farley for work on the Droessler Water Project, hopefully beginning construction soon.
Townsend is working on annual training for Licensed Septic Installers. She is required by ordinance to offer at least one training course and she is considering making the training mandatory to provide better service for county residents.
The Health Department contracts with the Department of Natural Resources for a Septic Pumper program of licensing and vehicle inspections.
Supervisor Nin Flagel asked Townsend if the county has any equipment for catching animals. Townsend said she is looking into possibly having an animal licensing program for the county. She was responsible for starting an animal control program in Jo Daviess County, Illinois, which is still “up and going” and brings in a considerable amount of revenue for that county.
