Effective Jan. 15, some Jackson County residents will find themselves living in supervisor districts and/or precincts with different numbers.
Following two public hearings last Tuesday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two ordinances that may affect the candidates for whom residents vote and the location where they vote.
The changes to the districts and precincts became necessary after 2020 Census data showed a moderate population shift in Jackson County’s three supervisor districts.
District changes
A temporary redistricting committee recommended plans to equalize population numbers in Jackson County’s three supervisor director districts. The districts are only a residency requirement for candidates running for supervisor; all eligible county residents vote in all supervisor races.
By law, those three districts must contain a relatively equal number of residents. According to 2020 census results, Jackson County had 19,485 residents. When divided by three districts, ideally about 6,495 people should live in each district, auditor Alisa Smith said.
By reconfiguring which townships fell in which district, the committee devised the following plan that the supervisors adopted:
District 1: Bellevue, Jackson, Washington, Van Buren, Iowa, and Union townships
District 2: Prairie Springs, Tete des Mort, Butler, Otter Creek, Richland, Brandon, Farmers Creek, Perry, Monmouth, Fairfield, South Fork north of the Maquoketa River, and Maquoketa Township. This excludes the city of Maquoketa.
District 3: South Fork Township south of the Maquoketa River, including the city of Maquoketa
Supervisor Larry McDevitt represents the new District 2. His seat will be up for election this year, as will the new District 3 seat currently held by Jack Willey, who will not seek re-election. Mike Steines represents the new District 1.
Precinct changes
The new precinct configuration — approved by the supervisors will eliminate three precincts.
The change is a result of the state’s required reconfiguration of legislative districts in response to new census data.
The townships that make up Jackson County’s precincts must be in the same legislative district. Brandon and Monmouth townships currently make up the 5th Precinct. However, statewide redistricting put those townships in different legislative districts, Smith said.
Among the changes is the inclusion of residents of Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in the same district as their neighbors to the south instead of the rest of Jackson County.
Currently, Sen. Chris Cournoyer (R-LeClaire) represents Iowa Senate District 49, which includes LeClaire, portions of northern Scott County, and the entirety of Clinton County. Starting in 2022, that district will be called Senate District 35 and include Maquoketa, South Fork and Monmouth townships which house the towns of Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth.
The remaining portions of Jackson County will occupy Senate District 33 currently represented by Carrie Koelker, (R-Dyersville). The district includes the remaining townships in Jackson County and the majority of Dubuque County excluding the Dubuque metro area and points directly to the north.
Similar to the Senate, some area residents will have a new House representative.
Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth will be added to the newly configured House District 70, which is currently House District 97 and occupied by Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt). House District 70 will include Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound and points north and west in Clinton County, as well as the city of Charlotte and Waterford Township in Clinton County.
Currently, the entirety of Jackson County is served under House District 58, which will be called District 66 in 2022. It loses Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth but gains Anamosa and Monticello.
As a result, the county’s new approved 13 precincts will be divided as follows:
Pct. 1: Bellevue Township and Bellevue city (no change)
Pct. 2: Tete Des Morts, Richland and Prairie Springs townships, St. Donatus and LaMotte
Pct. 3: Brandon, Butler and Otter Creek townships and part of Zwingle
Pct. 4: Farmers Creek and Perry townships and Andrew (no change)
Pct. 5: Jackson and Washington townships (no change)
Pct. 6: Monmouth, South Fork, and Maquoketa townships
Pct. 7: Fairfield, Van Buren and Iowa townships
Pct. 8: Union Township
Pct. 9: Maquoketa 1st Ward (no change)
Pct. 10: Maquoketa 2nd Ward (no change)
Pct. 11: Maquoketa 3rd Ward (no change)
Pct. 12: Maquoketa 4th Ward (no change)
Pct. 13: Maquoketa 5th Ward (no change)
The district and precinct changes will take effect Jan. 15 after being reviewed by officials at the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, Smith said.
