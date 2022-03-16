Jackson County officials are being forced to redistrict again after the state disagreed with new district boundaries the county set earlier this year.
As a result, the county will spend hundreds of dollars to publish the redistricting changes in local newspapers and must hold another public hearing on the issue to comply with state mandates, Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith told the supervisors last week.
At issue are 14 residents and the city of Spragueville, which is divided between Fairfield and Van Buren townships, the auditor explained.
Last fall, the county had to convene a redistricting committee after 2020 Census data showed a moderate population shift in Jackson County’s three supervisor districts. By law, those three districts must contain a relatively equal number of residents.
The committee reconfigured which townships fit into which district and adopted the following plan:
District 1: Bellevue, Jackson, Washington, Van Buren, Iowa, and Union townships
District 2: Prairie Springs, Tete des Mort, Butler, Otter Creek, Richland, Brandon, Farmers Creek, Perry, Monmouth, Fairfield, South Fork north of the Maquoketa River, and Maquoketa Township (excluding the city of Maquoketa)
District 3: South Fork Township south of the Maquoketa River, including the city of Maquoketa
Per that plan, which was sent to the Iowa Auditor of State’s office before the Jan. 15 deadline, Fairfield and Van Buren townships — and therefore Spragueville — resided in two different districts, Smith explained.
The split seemed logical, Smith said, because the committee divided the new supervisor districts based on those township boundary lines as long as they met the stipulated population requirements.
Smith told the supervisors she received communication from the state auditor’s office saying the county had “unnecessarily split the town of Spragueville.” She was advised to move the 14 affected residents from District 2 (Fairfield) into District 1 (Van Buren).
Supervisor Jack Willey called the state’s action “crazy.”
As a result, the supervisors must adopt an amended ordinance to connote the changes in Spragueville. The county first must publish the amended ordinance, schedule a public hearing on the issue — set for 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the supervisors’ office at the courthouse — and then approve the ordinance and send it back to the state office for approval.
The state-mandated re-do would cost at least a couple hundred dollars in newspaper printing costs paid for by taxpayers, Smith replied.
