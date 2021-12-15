Proposed readjustments to district boundaries could change supervisor representation in Jackson County.
A temporary redistricting committee proposed plans to equalize population numbers in Jackson County’s three supervisor director districts.
The resulting proposal would shift townships into different districts and would move supervisors Larry McDevitt and Mike Steines outside the districts they currently serve.
Redistricting became necessary after 2020 Census data showed a moderate population shift in Jackson County’s three supervisor districts.
Jackson County is divided into three districts. Supervisor candidates must live in the district they seek to represent.
By law, those districts must contain a relatively equal number of residents, which became distorted since the last census.
Jackson County recorded 19,485 residents in 2020. When divided by three districts, ideally about 6,495 people should live in each supervisor district, auditor Alisa Smith said.
The redistricting committee had to redraw boundary lines to within 64 residents.
District 1 currently includes northern and western Jackson. District 2 incorporates Maquoketa proper to the Clinton County line and north to the Caves Road. District 3 includes southern and eastern Jackson.
Through numerous iterations by zoning administration Kristina Tranel utilizing computer models, the committee devised a plan placing townships as follows:
District 1: Prairie Springs, Tete des Mort, Butler, Otter Creek, Richland, Brandon, Farmers Creek, Perry, Monmouth, Fairfield, South Fork north of the Maquoketa River, and Maquoketa Township excluding the city of Maquoketa (about 6,490 people)
District 2: South Fork Township south of the Maquoketa River (about 6,470 people)
District 3: Bellevue, Jackson, Washington, Van Buren, Iowa, and Union townships (about 6,525 people).
The committee settled on proposed redistricting that, if approved by the supervisors, would move Steines into District 3, which McDevitt now occupies, and McDevitt into District 1, which Steines holds.
Smith said she did not know if McDevitt and Steines could merely swap districts. She planned to contact the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office about that and other questions posed by the committee.
The county must hold a public hearing on the proposed changes, then the supervisors must approve a final plan by Jan. 15, Smith said. She also expects to make some changes to the county’s 16 precincts.
