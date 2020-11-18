As Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Jackson County, schools and health care facilities are grappling with illness-related staffing shortages and are pleading with residents to wear masks and follow other precautions to stem the rise of illness.
While superintendents for the Bellevue and Andrew school districts said they were committed to keeping kids in school in-person, they expressed concern about increased staff absences impacting their ability to do so.
Health care representatives cited increased emergency room visits and hospitalizations, as well as difficulty getting patients transferred to hospitals in Davenport, Dubuque or Iowa City for more specialized care.
Shad Patterson, director of the Jackson County Regional Health Center ambulance service, said Covid-related call volumes have doubled or tripled in the past two weeks. Patients who need to be transferred to a different facility for more specialized care are being sent to wherever there is room.
“The Emergency Department is having trouble finding ICU (intensive care unit) beds,” Patterson said. “What people need to know is that if they are sick enough to go to an ICU, they may not go to the hospital of their choice.”
He said he had two patients recently who had to be transported to Cedar Rapids – not the choice of them or their families – because no other hospitals would accept them at the time.
At noon last Friday, Jackson County had 1,131 coronavirus cases, up from 1,018 on Monday. Its 14-day positivity rate was 30.7%. Hospitalizations in Region 5 of the state, which includes Jackson County, also rose, said Michele Cullen, who oversees community health in Clinton and Jackson counties.
She and Patterson were among representatives from local health organizations, hospitals, school districts, emergency management teams, and more shared information at a regular telephone meeting of the Jackson County local emergency planning Covid-19 committee Thursday.
“There’s not a lot of good to report,” Cullen said, and expressed the importance of people wearing masks, following social distancing and other protocols.
Cullen said community health is planning to come out with a position statement soon about the importance of wearing a mask and abiding by Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation last week that among other measures limited spectators at school sporting events to two spectators per player and required masks for people attending large social gatherings.
Iowa has been one of the top 10 hot spots in the country for COVID-19 for weeks and remained at No. 3 in the country for COVID-19 per capita, according to New York Times data.
Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer told others on the call that Thursday had been “a rough day here. We are going to try to keep going. It’s challenging. It’s really challenging.”
He said that he feels it’s what’s going on outside of school that is helping to spread the virus, a sentiment that health officials echoed regarding hospitals and other health facilities. Meyer said he would welcome messaging from health and other government officials encouraging mask wearing in particular.
“We need everyone to be involved and keep saying it,” Meyer said. “I feel like it falls on deaf ears. It gets frustrating to go into local stores and people don’t have a mask on. It has to be led by people out in the community. That’s as simple as it gets.”
Dubuque County supervisors last week voted unanimously to mandate face coverings be worn in public. In Jones County, which had the highest 14-day average positivity rate last week, supervisors voted Nov. 5 to “strongly encourage” residents and visitors to wear face covering while in public and around individuals who do not reside in their household.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors was set to discuss a face covering recommendation and/or mandate at its Tuesday meeting. Chair Mike Steines said last week the he was talking to city officials throughout the county and gathering information from health officials and neighboring counties about possible measures.
