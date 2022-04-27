While the Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee’s efforts over several months have spared the facility at Cole Park from permanently closing, it may not be possible to open the pool on May 31 if more lifeguards are not found.
Bellevue Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said that as of late last week, the city had received only three applications to work at the pool. The city needs a minimum of 12 lifeguards to offer its usual amount of swimming lessons; and on any given day, there needs to be a minimum of 3 lifeguards on the pool deck, and one working inside the bathhouse.
“We’re hoping we get more lifeguards to turn in applications because now is the time when people will want to sign up for swimming lessons and get their pool passes, and we really can’t do that if we don’t have lifeguards,” she said.
Last month, Bellevue City Council members voted to raise lifeguard wages from $10 an hour, to $12 to $13.50 an hour depending on employee certifications and whether they are the head guard for the day.
Skrivseth said city leaders hoped the move would bring in more applicants, but so far, it has not.
“The people who picked up applications still need to get certified too, so I’m not sure how this is all going to work out,” said Skrivseth, who noted that at one time, there were as many as 23 lifeguards signed up to work for the summer at the Bellevue pool, but that number had dwindled to 14 last year. Even in 2018, the number was only 15.
“Certification classes for lifeguards at the Dubuque YMCA are held in May, so we’re running out of time,” Skrivseth said.
If enough lifeguards are acquired as both volunteers, pool committee members and city leaders hope, the pool would open as planned. If not, some hours may be reduced, and swimming lessons may not be offered as per Iowa law.
Either way, in order to get the pool ready, the Bellevue Community Club’s annual Cole Park clean up, scheduled for this weekend, Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m., will include work at the pool as well. Lunch will be provided.
In addition, the city is also compiling a list of volunteers to work in the pool house and coordinating times and schedules. A few dates remain open in June and many dates are still open for July and August. Volunteers will take admissions, check pool passes and answer questions on Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Over $17,000 raised in Pool Challenge
Bellevue State Bank’s challenge to raise $15,000 to cover operating expenses this summer for the municipal pool at Cole Park has successfully reached its goal. Along with the $7,500 offered up by the bank, an additional $9,627 has been raised through individual and group donations, the most recent being a $1,000 donation from the Bellevue Rotary Club and another $1,000 donation from the Bellevue Lions Club.
The goal was to raise a total of $15,000 that would be needed to offset the operating cost based on the new agreement with Offshore Resort. Funds raised are being added to the pool operation fund. To donate or for more information, stop by Bellevue City Hall or call 563-872-4456
