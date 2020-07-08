The Bellevue Public Library is going ahead with its annual Summer Reading program with a few changes. Parents will need to call the library at 872-4991 to register their child, but instead of having the children come into the library, staff will put their books in a bag with their name on them and put them on the bench outside the front of the library.
