The Bellevue Municipal Pool at Cole Park has been a busy place so far this summer. On Monday, July 18, the community took advantage of the first night swim opportunity of the season. About 160 swimmers turned out to enjoy the great summer evening. Add that to the rest of the activities throughout that day, starting from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m., and the pool recorded roughly 440 patrons. According to Certified Pool Operator Mark Mueller (who also serves on the Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee), that marks the highest number of participants in one day this season, and includes swimming lessons, parent/tot session and water aerobics class.
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skriveth said that even with reduced operating hours this summer (including being closed on Sundays) 2022’s year to date patron count is up in comparison to last year.
“It is wonderful and even heart warming to see the community’s support for our pool - from the kids showing up daily to swim, to families buying pool passes, our lifeguards, to our countless volunteers - what an amazing summer this has been for our pool.” she said. “This summer has showed the questionable doubt that two pools can be supported in Bellevue. I would encourage anyone to take a seat on a bench by our city pool and watch the kids swim, it’s bound to put a smile on your face and for many, I’m sure it would be a seat down memory lane by bringing back many personal childhood memories of the pool.”
The pool will continue to offer Monday and Thursday evening swimming opportunities as scheduling allows. As the swimming season winds down, those wh0 are still interested in taking advantage of water aerobics should contact city hall for more details. The pool will close for the 2022 season on Saturday, August 20. (photo courtesy of M.L. Beauchamp).
