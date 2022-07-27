City Pool

default

The Bellevue Municipal Pool at Cole Park has been a busy place so far this summer. On Monday, July 18, the community took advantage of the first night swim opportunity of the season. About 160 swimmers turned out to enjoy the great summer evening.  Add that to the rest of the activities throughout that day, starting from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m., and the pool recorded roughly 440 patrons. According to Certified Pool Operator Mark Mueller (who also serves on the Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee), that marks the highest number of participants in one day this season, and includes swimming lessons, parent/tot session and water aerobics class.

Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skriveth said that even with reduced operating hours this summer (including being closed on Sundays) 2022’s year to date patron count is up in comparison to last year.  