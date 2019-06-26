The Bellevue Public Library will kick off another summer of summer reading programs. Throughout July, the library will host programs and performances on Wednesdays. Programs are as follows.
July 3 - Hansen Family Show 10 a.m.
July 10 - Hurstville Center 1 p.m.
July 17 - Carnival at the Library 1 p.m
July 24 - Super Cold by the Grout Museum 1 p.m.
July 31 - Jester Puppets 11 a.m.
Programs are open to all ages, and do not require registration.
