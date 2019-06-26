The Bellevue Public Library will kick off another summer of summer reading programs.  Throughout July, the library will host programs and performances on Wednesdays.  Programs are as follows.

July 3 - Hansen Family Show 10 a.m.

July 10 - Hurstville Center 1 p.m.

July 17 - Carnival at the Library 1 p.m

July 24 - Super Cold by the Grout Museum 1 p.m.

July 31 - Jester Puppets 11 a.m.

Programs are open to all ages, and do not require registration.