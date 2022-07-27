The parishes of St. Joseph’s Church in Bellevue, Sts. Peter & Paul of Springbrook, St. Donatus Catholic Church, and St. Catherine recently hosted a week-long preschool Bible camp in the mornings. The school consisted of 34 preschoolers, as well as an all-day elementary Catholic Quest program consisting of 86 elementary students, and a middle school/high school evening program consisting of 20 students. The preschool VBS program theme was "Make Waves," the elementary theme was "Female Saints" and the middle school/high school theme was "Vocations".