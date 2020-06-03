While Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has extended the Covid-19 state of emergency that was set to expire last weekend to June 25, there is one new development that is bringing a sense of normalcy back in Bellevue.
The Bellevue City Council during a special meeting last Wednesday afternoon voted to open the ball fields at Cole Park so the Bellevue Braves can host amateur baseball tournaments again. This also means that Bellevue and Marquette High Schools may also play baseball and softball games. However no middle school or youth sports will take place, only high school sports.
The Bellevue Braves had requested that the city allow the annual baseball tournament to begin on May 28 instead of waiting for the Governor’s new guidelines on June 1.
Chet Knake and Isaac Sturm of the Braves, who called into the special meeting, lobbied for the games to be played, and after a detailed discussion the city council agreed to allow games to start.
The team plans to follow the socially distancing guidelines, hang up signs around the diamond, and provide two portable outdoor toilets with a hand washing and a sanitation station.
They will also encourage spectators to bring their own chairs, and condiments for food will be controlled by the food server. Groups and individuals are also not allowed to ‘hang around’ the ball diamond and park area after the games are over.
The liquor license for the Bellevue Community Club, who sponsors the Bellevue Braves, has not been approved, so beer will be allowed to be carried in by fans and spectators, but will not be sold at the concession stand.
Tom Roth moved with a second by his brother Tim Roth to allow the Bellevue Braves to begin their tournament with the understanding of the special terms put forth by the city. The vote was unanimous in favor of playing ball.
Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis court, pickleball courts and Cole Park bathrooms will also open on June 1 as outlined in the Governor’s proclamation.
Bellevue Swimming
Pool Closed
As well as baseball, council members also had a discussion on the city pool.
Council members felt that restrictions and rules announced by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) would most likely be hard for a small pool to follow; and it is unknown if the Governor will even allow pools to open this summer to the general public.
Medinger asked about the pool’s budget. City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the cost to open the pool, along with anticipated pool revenue losses would also put more financial burden on the pool as the City already loses money each year with the pool, which is supported by taxpayers.
Heiar said that he thinks the “whole virus thing is a joke, “ and said he does not want to see kids drowning in the river or Mill Creek. “People will stay away if they do not think the pool is safe and the pool would be clean from the chemicals,” he said.
Tom Roth wondered if the Council should hold off a bit longer on a decision. His twin brother Tim Roth did not see a benefit in postponing the decision any longer and that the pool should not open.
Skrivseth said that Cedar Rapids, the Quad Cities, Galena and many other smaller Iowa towns are closing their pools. Tim Roth made a motion with a second by Medinger to not open the pool up this summer due to complications of opening and running the pool.
Heier was the lone dissenting vote.
Skrivseth said that if another pool in the area opens and meets the lifeguarding recertification requirements, then she and Pool Manager, Heather Merrick, would look to see if any guards could get recertified. This would lighten the pool’s certification load and possible budget hardship for 2021.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels stressed that council members are leaders in the community, and therefore should continue to set good examples on following the Governors requirements for social distancing.
High School softball and baseball gets underway
The Iowa Department of Education made a decision last week to allow for high school baseball and softball (no middle school) to resume with practices on June 1, with games to begin on June 15.
A few key aspects from the Department of Education at this time include the following.
• The opening is only for outdoor baseball and softball, and does not allow for the use of the weight room, gym areas for practices or open gyms for other sports.
• Other activities are not allowed face-to-face contact until at a minimum July 1.
• Transportation to baseball and softball games will be on school buses with specific regulations (seating every other seat diagonally on the bus - Roughly about 12-15 students depending on the size of the bus), or with their parents (this does not include students riding with a friend’s parent).
Students are not allowed to drive to events. At this time, this is only for softball and baseball season.
• Social-distancing practices will still need to be maintained.
• Middle school and all other youth sports remained cancelled for the season.
