The Bellevue Arts Council will host its 7th Annual Summer Art Show on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 at the Button Factory at 305 South Riverview.
The show will officially kick off with a public reception Friday night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and the show continues on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Great River Gallery.
“Everyone is welcome to complimentary snacks and wine while they experience these professional works of arts by 24 different local artists,” said Dave Eischeid, President of the Bellevue Arts Council.
The show will feature paintings in oil, acrylics, watercolor and pastels, along with a variety of creative woodworking pieces, a garden mosaic, standing metal figures, as well as print-making, pencil drawings and quilt art.
