The Sultana, photographed here on April 26, 1865, the day before the disaster. Note the overcrowding of men on the decks.

The 1912 sinking of the Titanic is the nation’s most famous shipwreck, depicted on stage and screen while capturing the imagination of wistful Americans for its luxurious grandeur.  Of course, the hundreds of low-fare passengers down below in steerage would have told a different story.

Ask most Americans, and they will tell you that the Titanic is the deadliest maritime disaster in our history. And they would be wrong.